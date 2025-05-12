Every New York Giants schedule leak, rumor and confirmed game

The NFL schedule isn't created equal and you can just ask the poor New York Giants about that. Despite having one of the worst records in football last season, earning the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft, the Giants enter the year with the toughest projected schedule in the league thanks to an absurd gauntlet of opponents heading their way.

General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll entered the offseason on the hot seat, which led to big moves to try and prepare for that schedule. The additions of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston (along with the choice of Jaxson Dart in a draft that Schoen crushed) headlined an active offseason that helped the Giants improve, but to what degree remains an open question.

New York Giants' 2025 Opponents

The NFL's scheduling formula, which was first established in the 2002 season after the Houston Texans joined the league, locked in New York's opponents at the conclusion of 2024. Aside from playing their brutally competitive division games in the NFC East, the Giants also have to play the NFC North (which was historically strong in 2024) and the AFC West, which sent a combined six teams to the playoffs.

Finishing in last place should also result in some easier games for the Giants, who play the fourth-place teams from the NFC West, NFC South and AFC East. While games with the Saints and Patriots are certainly winnable, the Giants caught a bad break by having to play a 49ers team that should be much better this year than they were during an injury-plagued 2024 season. Check out a full list of the Giants' opponents below.

Home Week Date/Time Road Week Date/Time Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles Washington Commanders Washington Commanders Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders San Francisco 49ers New Orleans Saints New England Patriots

New York Giants' 2025 Schedule Leaks

Key 2025 Matchups For The New York Giants

The Giants' road back to respectability will be challenged by a very tough schedule. An obvious highlight is New York's matchups against their NFC East foes, which feature some of the longest-standing rivalries in the history of the NFL.

Playing the AFC West also means that the Giants will play the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since the 2021 season, when they lost a Monday night game in Kansas City. The contest will also mark the first time that Patrick Mahomes plays against the Giants in a road game but it won't be his first visit to MetLife Stadium after playing against the New York Jets there during the 2023 season.

The interesting part of this schedule for the Giants is the fact that their draw of divisions means they will get 10 games against 2024 playoff teams, a figure that doesn't even include matchups against teams like Dallas and San Francisco with designs on bouncing back in 2025. If Daboll can guide the Giants to the playoffs, they will have definitely earned their place in the postseason field.

Full 2025 NFL Schedule Release Information

The full 2025 NFL Schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET during a three-hour special on NFL Network hosted by Rich Eisen. Despite the fact that the schedule will almost fully be leaked by the time Eisen and company get on the air, the special does offer the first true opportunity to examine all 272 games on the slate and offer analysis of key matchups throughout the 2025 season.

The other highlight of Wednesday night will be seeing how each team puts together its schedule release video on social media. The Giants weren't very memorable with their 2024 social media presence surrounding the schedule release, making 2025's video an opportunity to make a statement.