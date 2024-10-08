New York is channeling the magic of Grimace to help the Mets win Game 3
In a Divisional Round full of tight series, there are none tighter than the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets. These old NL East rivals split the first two games in Philly: New York snatched Game 1 thanks to a dramatic eighth-inning rally, and the Phils struck back in Game 2 with a walk-off single that capped off a back-and-forth frenzy in the late innings. At this point, there's vanishingly little to separate these two teams, and any little edge could be vital.
So, as the scene shifts to Citi Field for Game 3, the Mets are trying to scrounge up as many good luck charms as they can. And in wackiest season in recent memory, that can only mean one thing: It's Grimace time. It all began back on June 12, when the purple McDonald's mascot threw out the first pitch before that night's Mets game. The pitch was pretty forgettable, all things considered. But it just so happened to touch off a New York winning streak, and from there, Grimace became the team's unofficial mascot — appearing in the stands, on the field, Photoshopped into countless memes.
And now, when the Mets need his magic most, Grimace is going where (presumably) no other fast-food mascot has gone before: the 7 train out to Flushing.
Grimace rides the 7 train with Mets fans to Citi Field ahead of Game 3 vs. Phillies
In anticipation of Game 3 on Tuesday night — the first time the Mets have hosted a game in the Divisional Round or later since 2015 — McDonald's partnered with the MTA and the Mets to splash Grimace all over the subway that runs from midtown Manhattan all the way out to Citi Field in Flushing, Queens. His face is plastered on a whole train:
And, because he is ever a man (blob? swamp thing?) of the people, he also dropped by in person to take the ride out with a car full of ecstatic Mets fans.
We're not saying that Game 3 has already been decided, but we are saying that Phillies starter Aaron Nola will have his work cut out for him.