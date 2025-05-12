Every New York Jets schedule leak, rumor and confirmed game

After being prime time darlings during the Aaron Rodgers era, the New York Jets figure to have a much lower national profile in 2025. The new regime led by general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn opted to move on from the future Hall of Famer, opting to build a foundation that they feel can lead to sustained winning going forward.

The lack of national spotlight could benefit the Jets, who were scheduled for six primetime appearances in each of the past two seasons. There is talent on the roster and low expectations, which could be a recipe for a surprise season if Glenn and his coaching staff can get the most out of new quarterback Justin Fields.

New York Jets' 2025 Opponents

The Jets have had some tough schedules over the past few years and 2025 presents its own challenges. The NFL's scheduling formula, which was established during realignment after the 2001 season, locked in the Jets' opponents after they finished their disappointing 2024 season.

Besides their traditional AFC East rivals, New York will square off against teams from the AFC North and NFC South. A third place finish in 2024 means the Jets will also get games against the third place teams from the AFC South, AFC West and NFC East. New York is slated to have nine home games in 2025 but will use one of them to serve as a host team in London. Check out the full list of Jets' opponents below.

Home Week Date/Time Road Week Date/Time Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins New England Patriots New England Patriots Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints Carolina Panthers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Jacksonville Jaguars Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets' 2025 Schedule Leaks

There has been one major leak with the Jets' 2025 schedule and it concerns their International Series game in London. An X user with the handle of @OzzyNFL posted that the Jets will host the Broncos in London in Week 6, a post that was shared by Denver beat reporter Benjamin Albright.

New York and Denver have played frequently over the past few years, with the Jets winning in Denver in 2022 and 2023 before the Broncos picked up a victory at MetLife Stadium in Week 4 of the 2024 season. That contest swung the momentum of the season for both teams, so it will be interesting to see a rematch in London if this report is accurate.

Key 2025 Matchups For The New York Jets

Divisional games will be a key storyline for the Jets, who have underwhelmed in AFC East play for the majority of their 14-year postseason drought. If New York can fare well against its divisional rivals, they will have a chance to snap that drought despite playing in the tougher conference.

A home date with the Steelers has some sizzle since Fields will be facing his former team, but the matchup will gain even more pizzazz if Aaron Rodgers opts to sign with Pittsburgh. Rodgers and the Steelers have been linked all offseason, with Pittsburgh opting to wait on a decision from Rodgers before addressing its need under center, and if he signs, it would be a huge matchup against the Jets' regime that opted to move on from him.

Another interesting game that came out of the placement games sees the Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets. These teams last met in 2023, when the Cowboys blew out the Jets in their first game after Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon.

Full 2025 NFL Schedule Release Information

The NFL announced during the draft that their full 2025 schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET with a three-hour special on NFL Network. Even though most of the slate will likely be leaked well in advance of the special, host Rich Eisen and various guests will analyze the full schedule for the first time and offer insights into key matchups throughout the season.

The Jets' excellent social media department will also have a chance to shine with their latest schedule release video. New York's 2024 video was a classic as the guys from Are You Kidding challenged fans in Central Park to complete a series of challenges to earn an early look at the schedule, setting a high bar to clear for 2025 in terms of creativity.