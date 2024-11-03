3 first basemen the Yankees need to add instead of bringing back Anthony Rizzo
With the New York Yankees falling flat against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, it became evident that upgrades were needed. Although I don't believe Anthony Rizzo was solely to blame for the fifth-inning blunder in game five that led to a Dodgers rally, the fact remains that Rizzo has not been as productive as the team hoped he would be.
It cannot entirely be ruled out that Rizzo won't return to the Yankees, but the team is not going to find success at this point. Rizzo is a stand-up player and person on and off the field, but the writing is on the wall here. That said, here are three players who can replace Rizzo and bring more stability to the Yankees lineup.
3. Ty France would look good in pinstripes
Ty France is the first replacement up for grabs, which would be the cheapest of the three options. After a down season in 2024, his stock is low, and he has a decent enough track record that a team will want to take a shot here. For his career, he has a .263/.337/.407 slash with a 113 wRC+, with neutral splits against lefties and righties.
Five years younger than Rizzo, France still has plenty left in the tank and would have better protection in a Yankees lineup than in Cincinnati, who were in the bottom half in runs per game in 2024. Since 2020, France has slashed .266/.340/.408, compared to Rizzo's .235/.331/.416. He likely won't have a much higher slug, but the ability to hit for a higher average in today's game will at least be worth the price the Yankees can get him for if they need a fallback option.
2. Pete Alonso could replace Anthony Rizzo and Juan Soto
The Yankees are a sneaky candidate if they upgrade at first base. After the Cubs learned of Cody Bellinger opting into his deal for 2025, it effectively took them out of the running for Pete Alonso, barring any unforeseen blockbuster trade that opens a spot on their roster. Therefore, the Yankees may get into a bidding war with their crosstown rivals, especially if they miss out on re-signing Juan Soto.
Alonso's track record speaks for itself. He's been one of the best power hitters in baseball over the past six years, and even if the Yankees so land Soto in free agency, they shouldn't stop there. The Dodgers are stacked for years to come, and teams will need to start building their super teams of their own if they wish to compete with L.A. Pulling the rug out from the Mets, who likely have the inside track to Alonso, would make them a favorite to come out of the American League next season.
1. Christian Walker is going to get a lot of money from some team
Whether or not the Arizona Diamondbacks decide to offer Christian Walker what he's worth in free agency remains to be seen. One team who has the money to pry him away from the desert is New York, who not only would guarantee themselves better production at the plate, but defensively as well.
Walker got hit with the injury bug in 2024 but still slashed .251/.335/.468 with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs across 130 games. He hit 30+ homers two years in a row prior, and without injury, he would likely eclipse that mark for a third straight season in 2024. Not to mention, he is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner and is a finalist for a third consecutive year this winter. He is 33 years old but doesn't seem to be slowing down too much. Arizona must open the checkbook here to keep him from walking.