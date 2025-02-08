New York Yankees' projected 2025 lineup if Brian Cashman doesn't add an infielder
By Jacob Mountz
The New York Yankees are wrapping up a definite blockbuster offseason. In a matter of weeks, the team added Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. Though they figure to once again be one of, if not the, best teams in the American League, the team is going into the 2025 season with a lot to prove given their humiliation in the World Series.
After losing Juan Soto, who’s high on-base percentage and slugging ability last season proved pivotal to the Yankees’ success, the combination of Bellinger and Goldschmidt will be hard-pressed to match the run production he provided. If the Yankees’ offense is going to be the driving force it was last season, New York's two new blockbuster bats will need to be more productive than they were last season. But with Goldy’s underlying metrics and Bellinger’s fit in Yankee Stadium, chances are, they can still blow past our expectations.
What do the Yankees have in store for us in 2025? Let’s view what their lineup might look like if the season started today.
Yankees projected 2025 lineup
- 1. LF Jasson Dominguez
- 2. RF Aaron Judge
- 3. CF Cody Bellinger
- 4. 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 5. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- 6. DH Giancarlo Stanton
- 7. C Austin Wells
- 8. SS Anthony Volpe
- 9. 3B DJ LeMahieu
Off the bat, the Bronx Bombers are sporting a much deeper lineup than last season. Going into the season, there will probably a battle for the number three and four spots in the lineup. Bellinger and Goldschmidt will need to prove they can produce more than Stanton, Chisholm and Wells to keep their positions in the heart of the order.
Another thing you’ll notice is that the Martian is in the leadoff spot. This wasn’t an educated guess on my part but rather something Aaron Boone suggested late last month. Dominguez boasts a remarkable .373 OBP in the Minors and comes with ample power potential, making him a promising fit hitting before Judge. But the rookie also comes with two uncertainties.
For one, he is unproven in the Majors, and will need to prove he can reliably hold the leadoff spot for the long haul. If he can’t, Volpe can easily be thrown into the role. The second uncertainty is his position in the outfield. His production and his defense suffered when thrown into left field. By the looks of it, he may be happier in center, but Bellinger will be the team's primary option there.
The last uncertainty in the Yankees’ lineup involves third base. Chisholm Jr. will be moving to second base, his intended position when GM Brian Cashman traded for him. Right now, there are rumors swirling around adding a new infielder. The latest edition brought to us courtesy of the ever-generous rumor mill in conjunction with the St. Louis Cardinals suggest Nolan Arenado. If Cashman can pull off such a deal, this would provide the Yankees even more valuable batting order depth. But for now, we are left to speculate on internal options.
Right now, veteran infielder, two-time batting champ and four-time Gold Glover DJ LeMahieu is the front runner. While his reputation sounds amazing, it seems his prime is now past him. If the Yankees don’t add a new infielder, LeMahieu will need to hold his own against Jorbit Vivas, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza.