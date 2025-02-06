Newcastle player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Arsenal?
Newcastle United are back at Wembley for the second time in two years. However, Eddie Howe's side will be looking to go one better and win the EFL Cup this time — they lost to Manchester United in the final of the competition in 2023.
Arsenal went into this fixture on the back of putting five past Manchester City. However, they were stunned by the atmosphere at St. James' Park and how much the Newcastle team were up for it. Ultimately, it was a comfortable 4-0 win for the Magpies on aggregate.
Newcastle–Arsenal EFL Cup player ratings
Below, we're rating the Newcastle players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Martin Dubravka (GK): 6
Ahead of the first leg, there was talk of Dubravka leaving to go to the Saudi Pro League. However, it is great that he ended up staying and keeping a clean sheet across both legs to help book Newcastle's place at Wembley. Dubravka was not called into action often. However, he was beaten by Martin Odegaard but the Arsenal player's shot hit the post and went out. The goalkeeper had to have treatment during the game, which alerted Nick Pope on the substitutes bench. This may have just been a time-wasting tactic though.
Sven Botman (CB): 7
Botman returned to the side as Howe went for a back three. The manager's decision paid off with Newcastle's defence keeping Arsenal's forward line at bay.
Fabian Schar (CB): 8
Defended superbly and even got forward to rob the ball off Declan Rice to set up Anthony Gordon's goal.
Dan Burn (CB): 7
The Newcastle fan on the pitch was as up for this game as the supporters. His physicality warned off Arsenal's attackers.
Midfielders
Kieran Trippier (RWB): 7
Trippier acted as a wind-up merchant throughout the game. He shouted in Gabriel Magalhaes's face, just like the Arsenal defender did to Erling Haaland in their match with Manchester City. Trippier's actions also resulted in Kai Havertz losing his head and getting booked. The defender is now 34, so a wing-back role does suit him as he now has three center-backs to help cover him.
Bruno Guimaraes (CM): 7
The Newcastle captain sacrificed his offensive duties to make sure that the Gunners did not get back into this game.
Sandro Tonali (CM): 8
The Italian started many of Newcastle's attacks with effective passing. Tonali defended well, too, and did not tire in a box-to-box midfield display.
Lewis Hall (LWB): 7
Hall was very disciplined in the left-wing-back role. He managed to prevent Gabriel Martinelli and then Ethan Nwaneri from having an impact on the game. In possession Hall could have been better though.
Forwards
Jacob Murphy (RW): 8
Tapped into an open net after Alexander Isak saw his effort come back off the woodwork. His goal eased the nerves at St. James' Park and set his side up well for the rest of the game.
Alexander Isak (ST): 9
Isak fired the ball into the net after just four minutes. However, it was ruled out for a narrow offside. The striker continued with his strong runs forward and then hit the post. Luckily, Murphy was on hand to tap in the rebound. William Saliba and Gabriel could not contend with the pace of Isak.
Anthony Gordon (LW): 9
Gordon is worth every penny of the £40 million Newcastle paid Everton for his services. The winger's pace caused Jurrien Timber many problems as he linked up superbly with Isak. Gordon's night was topped off as he sealed the victory with a smart finish.
Substitutes
- Joe Willock, 7/10
- Emil Krafth, 7/10
- Sean Longstaff, N/A
- Calum Wilson, N/A
- Lewis Miley, N/A