Newcastle player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Arsenal?
Newcastle United have one foot in the EFL Cup final after a 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates. All Eddie Howe's side has to do now is protect their lead in the second leg of the semi-final at St James' Park, and they are going to Wembley again.
The Magpies lost in the final of the competition to Manchester United back in 2023. However, it looks like Newcastle will get another chance to end their major trophy drought which stretches back to the 1955 FA Cup.
Arsenal–Newcastle EFL Cup player ratings
Below, we're rating the Newcastle players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Martin Dubravka (GK): 7
If this is to be Dubravka's final game for Newcastle, then keeping a clean sheet at the Emirates would be a great way to go out. He is set to join the Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab — who will get a top goalkeeper.
Dubravka denied Gabriel Magalhaes being a threat from set-pieces. The Slovenian was beaten by Gabriel Martinelli, but luckily, his effort came back off the post. It was also Dubravka's long ball forward that led to Newcastle's opener.
Tino Livramento (RB): 7
Livramento became more of an attacking full-back in this game, contributing well to Newcastle's attacks. He did need Jacob Murphy to cover him at times, though.
Sven Botman (CB): 7
Did allow Martinelli the chance where the Arsenal forward hit the woodwork. However, apart from that, Botman had a very good game.
Dan Burn (CB): 7
Burn's lack of pace was exposed at times. However, he used his physicality to keep Arenal's forwards at bay.
Lewis Hall (LB): 7
Hall is usually very threatening going forward but was more disciplined in this match. This was due to Livramento often attacking on the opposite flank.
Midfielders
Sandro Tonali (CDM): 8
Tonali controlled the game from midfield with his passing and defending. The Italian contributed going forward, where he had an effort on goal and set up many of Newcastle's attacks.
Joe Willock (CM): 6
Willock filled in for the suspended Bruno Guimaraes. He was solid but failed to make a big impact on the game against his former club. Guimaraes will no doubt return to the side.
Joelinton (CM): 7
The Brazilian had a great chance early on but fired it over. Joelinton helped Tonali defend and keep Martin Odegaard quiet.
Forwards
Jacob Murphy (RW): 8
Murphy assisted Alexander Isak, who fired in Newcastle's opening goal. He was a threat to Arsenal's 18-year-old left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly all evening. Murphy also filled in defensively when Livramento got forward.
Alexander Isak (ST): 8
Another goal for Isak, which means he has scored 15 in 22 games in all competitions this season. Isak also had an effort on goal that David Raya pushed into the path of Anthony Gordon who sealed Newcastle's victory.
The Magpies appear to have priced Isak out of a move away from the club. However, if Newcastle win a trophy and secures Champions League soccer, then there might not be a reason to leave St James' Park.
Anthony Gordon (LW): 7
Newcastle targeted attacking on the right in this game. Therefore, Gordon was not as effective as usual, but he still managed to get on the scoresheet. Gordon celebrated his goal by leaning on the corner flag like Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.
Substitutes
- Lloyd Kelly, 6/10
- Harvey Barnes, 6/10
- Sean Longstaff, 7/10
- Miguel Almiron, 6/10