‘Next Myles Garrett’ at Combine just proves Bills should pony up for the real thing

If the Buffalo Bills have any interest in winning the AFC they better not be fooled by the “next Myles Garrett”. Nothing wrong with Shemar Stewart, he’s a solid NFL prospect, but he’s no Myles Garrett.

The Bills are better off putting together a package to get the real Myles Garrett. It could be the key for them to finally beat the Kansas City Chiefs and be the kings of the AFC. It’s also a dream as the Cleveland Browns have made it clear they have no interest in trading their star pass rusher.

I wouldn’t be against drafting a pass rusher, but I wouldn’t buy stock in the “next Myles Garrett.” While their physicals are similar, Garrett had nearly eight times as many sacks as Stewart did in college. That to me feels like a massive gap.

This draft class is deep enough that the Bills don’t have to take a risk on Stewart, just because he’s dubbed the next Myles Garrett, which seems more of a pipe-dream than a reality.

Could the Buffalo Bills truly be interested in going all-in on Myles Garrett to bolster pass rush?

The Bills turned to Cleveland once for an interim move to get Amari Cooper at the beginning of last season. It’s not farfetched to think they’d be interested in re-upping their trade relationship with the Browns for Garrett.

The problem with that, is they’d have to give up a whole lot to get the Browns and Andrew Berry in the mindset of looking at a post-Myles Garrett era. Not only would it involve some draft capital, but they’d have to include a player or two.

The Browns have so many holes to patch, if the Bills really wanted Garrett, they could pretty much fill them all in one trade. Again, this is more of a perfect scenario than an actual trade that could happen.

Nonetheless, the Bills saw the recipe to beating the Chiefs, which has been their nemesis since the Bills have turned things around. The Philadelphia Eagles showed the rest of the NFL to exploit Kansas City’s offensive line.

Sure the Chiefs brought back guard Trent Smith on a franchise tag with the idea of signing him long term, but that’s just one side of the line taken care of. The Bills added a prolific pass rusher like Garrett would almost certainly give them the recipe to finally beat Patrick Mahomes.

But that’s easier said than done. Because the Browns don’t seem to be budging on Garrett’s trade request. But waiting around for what Cleveland is going to do is still better than taking a chance on Stewart.