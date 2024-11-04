NFC Playoff Picture: Lions humble Packers, Falcons keep surging in Week 9
We are at the midpoint of the 2024 NFL season, which means a lot is still to come. That said, we are starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders, with the upcoming Nov. 5 trade deadline serving as a noteworthy milestone. The NFC postseason race has been especially interesting, with several tight races in each division.
Sunday's slate provided with an early taste of potential postseason matchups, most notably in the Detroit Lions' 24-14 beatdown of the Green Bay Packers. The NFC North has been the best division in football by a comfortable margin, but after victories over both Minnesota and Green Bay, it's clear the Lions are the best team in the best division. If you're predicting the NFC half of the Super Bowl right now... the pick is clear.
That said, Detroit was not the only contender to mount an impressive win. The Atlanta Falcons stymied the endlessly disappointing Dallas Cowboys, advancing to 6-3 on the season and commanding division lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Also, the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles remain red-hot in a tight battle for the NFC East crown.
Here's how the field shakes out as of Sunday evening.
Updated NFC Playoff Picture after Week 9: Lions stomp Packers, Falcons and Commanders keep surging
Seed
Team
Record
No. 1
Detroit Lions
7-1
No. 2
Washington Commanders
7-2
No. 3
Atlanta Falcons
6-3
No. 4
Arizona Cardinals
5-4
No. 5
Philadelphia Eagles
6-2
No. 6
Minnesota Vikings
5-2
No. 7
Green Bay Packers
6-3
This is an especially stacked group, made all the more impressive by the talented teams not currently included in the seven-team field. The reigning NFC champs, for example, are still on the Wild Card fringe, but we all expect the San Francisco 49ers to find their footing eventually. Of note, the entire NFC West is separated by a game in the standings. Arizona (5-4) has the crown for now, but San Francisco (4-4), Los Angeles (4-4), and Seattle (4-5) are all within striking distance.
Here's a look at the Wild Card picture.
NFC Wild Card standings after Week 9: Eagles, Vikings, Packers gaining ground
Seed
Team
Record
No. 5
Philadelphia Eagles
6-2
No. 6
Minnesota Vikings
5-2
No. 7
Green Bay Packers
6-3
--
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4-4
--
Chicago Bears
4-4
--
San Francisco 49ers
4-4
--
Los Angeles Rams
4-4
The Packers have a nice working cushion in the No. 7 seed, but all it takes is a couple rough weeks to flip this race on its head. That slate of .500 teams is extremely daunting. The 49ers are liable to explode at a moment's notice, the Rams just got back Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, and the Bears are .500 despite the early rookie lumps of No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. There's a lot of talent in that next group. That's without even mentioning Tampa, who was right on the Falcons' heels before injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
It's only Week 9, so expect plenty of movement as the season progresses. The NFC field appears relatively set right now, but the West division is wide open and those Wild Card spots are bound to get competitive if Green Bay or Minnesota hit a snag. There's a lot to look forward to.