NFL Black Monday tracker: Every head coach firing so far and possible replacements
By Mark Powell
NFL Black Monday news and notes
Black Monday is upon is. In NFL terms, that is when coaches are either fired, or mercifully kept on board for another season. It's a somber time, when you really think about it – a head coach must uproot their entire life at the drop of a dime, or in this case an owner's unwillingness to see their vision.
Some teams, such as the Jets and Saints, didn't wait until the end of the regular season to make a decision at head coach. New York fired Robert Saleh early this season, much to the chagrin of the fanbase, and the Saints acted quickly with Dennis Allen as well. It turns out they may be the lucky ones. Rather than coaching meaningless football games at the end of the season only to be canned regardless of result, Allen (not Saleh, as he was assisting the 49ers) got to watch from his couch.
Patriots fire Jerod Mayo: Why it happened and what comes next
The New England Patriots had one job on Sunday afternoon – lose and your in. The Pats could not accomplish that rather simple task, even against the Buffalo Bills' second unit. As a result, New England no longer holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, which would have provided them with enough leverage to either take the likes of Travis Hunter or an elite EDGE off the board, or land a haul via a trade return.
The Patriots didn't fire Mayo for winning in Week 18, though that detail specifically was hilarious. They fired him because New England should be one of the more attractive jobs available with a young franchise QB in tow in Drake Maye. 4-13 isn't going to cut it in Foxborough, especially after how questionable the team looked at times down the stretch.
Who will replace Jerod Mayo with the New England Patriots? Mike Vrabel
Jaguars fire Doug Pederson: Why it happened and who will replace him
The Jaguars fired Doug Pederson on Monday morning, as was expected by those across the industry. Pederson failed to develop Trevor Lawrence much in the last year-plus, and the Jaguars struggled as a result. Lawrence is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL and Jacksonville should seek out a head coach who can unlock the best version of the Clemson product.
While the Jaguars did the right thing with Pederson, they surprisingly did not fire general manager Trent Baalke, who continued to fail upward. Baalke could limit some of the candidates Jacksonville speaks to in hopes of replacing Pederson, such as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Who will replace Doug Pederson with the New England Patriots? Bobby Slowik
A fall guy in Cincinnati: Bengals fire defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo
The Cincinnati Bengals failed to make the postseason despite an inspiring late-season run thanks to a win by the Denver Broncos over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Bengals defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, thus doing their part in the math equation that was their postseason scenario.
The Bengals have plenty of talent in play, as Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown are an offense to build around. Trey Hendrickson is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Defensively, though, Cincinnati struggled this season. Lou Anarumo, who was once a head coaching candidate in his own right, was let go on Black Monday.
Anarumo is expected to receive DC offers from other teams upon his dismissal.