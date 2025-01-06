3 Ryan Grubb replacements Mike Macdonald can land Seahawks to fix the offense
By Lior Lampert
Even though they didn't make the playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks finished the 2024 campaign with a solid 10-7 record. Ending with double-digit victories is nothing to scoff at in the NFL. Yet, rather than carrying the momentum from this year into the next, the team wasted no time making a wholesale change after Week 18.
On Black Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after only one season.
ESPN's Seahawks insider Brady Henderson's intel suggests this has been brewing, though the move presumably caught many off guard. Despite Grubb's scheme yielding a top-10 passing attack, his inability to establish a consistent ground game under defensive-minded first-year head coach Mike Macdonald cost him.
With that in mind, here are three viable candidates the Seahawks can pursue to give Macdonald the more balanced scoring unit he ostensibly seeks.
Josh McCown, Minnesota Vikings
After announcing his retirement as a player in 2019, longtime backup quarterback Josh McCown has found his way back into the league. Only this time, he's on the sidelines.
Fittingly, McCown served as the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers in 2023 before assuming the position for the Minnesota Vikings this season. While the first stop didn't exactly go as planned, his arrival to the North Star State has coincided with journeyman signal-caller Sam Darnold's career revival.
While Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell (understandably) receives virtually all the praise for Darnold's resurgence, McCown has been instrumental to the operation. The latter's role in Minnesota will make him a hot commodity for the 2025 hiring cycle.
Given his job title, McCown may not fit the mold of Macdonald's ideal Grubb successor. Yet, as someone who previously spent 17 seasons under center, the 45-year-old conceivably understands establishing the run can be a quarterback's best friend.
Brian Johnson, Washington Commanders
To say ex-Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson landed on his feet quickly might be a severe understatement.
Philadelphia relieved Johnson of his duties after one season at the helm in 2023. Now he's thriving as the passing game coordinator/assistant head coach for their division rival, the Washington Commanders.
The Eagles offense didn't look as smooth under Johnson as it once did on Shane Steichen's watch. Nevertheless, they still ranked eighth in total offense and seventh in scoring. More specifically, their ground attack remained highly effective, which is music to Macdonald's ears. Philly was eighth in rushing yards and fifth in touchdowns via the ground.
Steichen's departure prematurely forced Johnson into a gig he was seemingly ill-equipped for. But the latter weathered the storm, which has carried over into his tenure with the Commanders. His presence has elevated star rookie passer Jayden Daniels and Washington, who boast a top-five rushing group.
Scottie Montgomery, Detroit Lions
After garnering interest during last offseason's coaching carousel, Scottie Montgomery ultimately stayed put as the Detroit Lions' assistant head coach/running backs coach. However, following another strong offensive showing by the team, demand for his services will surely pick up where it left off.
Montgomery is the most experienced candidate mentioned. 2024 marks his 18th season as a coach at the pro or collegiate level. That should appeal to someone like Macdonald, the youngest head coach in the NFL. Moreover, Detroit's willingness to run the football and proficiency in doing so further adds to the intrigue.
Few teams have been as productive at toting the rock as Montgomery and the Lions over the past two seasons. They've posted consecutive top-six campaigns in yards and first or second-place finishes in scores through the ground. During this stretch, Detroit has seen their elite backfield duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery eclipse 1,000 scrimmage yards -- twice -- each.
However, a noteworthy complicating factor could prevent the Seahawks (or anyone) from landing Montgomery. He's conceivably next in to call plays in Detroit should offensive coordinator Ben Johnson make his highly anticipated leap to head coaching this offseason.
If Johnson leaves and Lions frontman Dan Campbell wants to promote from within to replace the former, Montgomery profiles as the next man up. Detroit is arguably the most desirable destination in football, given its status as the NFC's cream of the crop with a long projected runway.