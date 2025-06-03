Organized Team Activities are at the forefront of the NFL and there’s no shortage of storylines. One of the biggest has to be J.J. McCarthy and his proxy rookie season after missing all of last season due to a torn ACL. Before he’s even taken an official NFL snap, he’s already drawing bold quarterback comparisons to a former NFL MVP. That’s a lot of pressure for a player that has yet to take the field.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of recent NFL news that’s circulated around the league. So here’s a look at what’s going around the NFL as OTAs ramp up with training camp and the preseason around the corner.

J.J. McCarthy is drawing a bold QB comparison to a former NFL MVP

Harrison Phillips, a defensive tackle for the Minnesota Vikings, spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. So he knows pretty much all there is to know about Josh Allen, the reigning MVP. After all of that, he said McCarthy reminds him of Allen.

That’s bold and might be overzealous considering Allen has completely changed how teams look at the Buffalo Bills. It took Allen years to win MVP and we’re already claiming McCarthy could be on that path? That’s a bit much.

Sure, Phillips didn’t say it was a 1:1 comparison, he’s just saying he has some of the traits that Allen has. That’s good, but it amplifies the pressure on McCarthy now. As if he didn’t have a mountain of pressure on him in his first full season starting in the NFL, now he has to play at an MVP level.

McCarthy is taking over a team that was one win away from being the No. 1 team in the NFC. Sam Darnold took over and carried this team to 14 wins in his only season in Minnesota. McCarthy has to contend in the NFC North right away. Fortunately, the Detroit Lions lost both their top coordinators and one of their top lineman to retirement.

The door is open for McCarthy to take over the Vikings and lead them to the top of the NFC. Phillips wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen. The rest of the NFL might and they’ll certainly double-take at McCarthy drawing Allen comparisons too.

Former Super Bowl champion Ronald Darby announces retirement on Monday

Monday was filled with retirement announcements. Frank Ragnow announced he was retiring from the NFL and former Super Bowl champion Ronald Darby announced he was ready to call it a career as well. It’s interesting because he just signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Despite that, he didn’t make it past voluntary OTAs.

I guess it’s better he realizes that now, than during the season, especially in the middle of a game like Vontae Davis did. It’s not ideal, but at least the Texans have time to find a replacement. I will say, Darby must have realized his head wasn’t in it anymore because the Texans have made the playoffs each of the last two seasons and were destined for a third-straight AFC South title. They also have one playoff win in each of the last two years. Darby was a veteran presence on a roster filled with young talent.

Houston will have to turn to another veteran to bring some much needed experience in the secondary.

Jedrick Wills comes to unfortunate realization as he remains a free agent

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Wills has realized he isn’t getting picked up any time soon. So instead of rushing back, he’s going to get healthy first. That’s a good sign for him, but don’t get it twisted, this is him accepting he won’t be getting signed before the start of the season.

With how bad things were in Cleveland for him, it’s no surprise no team is chomping at the bit to get him. His best case scenario is a team either needs depth or needs immediate reinforcements for injuries. But he’s had injury problems himself.

The fact that no team is rushing to sign him probably has something to do with his ability to play right away too. That said, Wills has a chance to revive his career with another team. He’s probably going to be a backup unless needed, which might be best for him.

He was supposed to be the franchise left tackle and instead he got benched during his rookie contract. The Browns gave up on him and now he has to re-evaluate the next steps. It’s good he’s working on getting fully healthy before rushing back, but that’s not because he wants to, it’s because no one wants him.