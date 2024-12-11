NFL coverage maps 2024: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 15
Christmas is coming early for NFL fans as Week 15 is one of the most loaded weeks we've seen in some time. Week 15 brings the first double doubleheader of the season, so fans can check out four games on Sunday afternoon, with both FOX and CBS airing a potential Super Bowl preview in the late window.
What contests will be available in your area and who is calling all of the action? Read on to find out in a supersized edition of the NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 15 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Dec. 12
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
Los Angeles Rams (7-6) at San Francisco 49ers (6-7): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Week 15 kicks off with an NFC West showdown as the Rams and 49ers square off in a critical matchup. This contest is more dire for San Francisco, which would be essentially eliminated from postseason contention if they get swept by Los Angeles to drop to 1-3 in division play.
Sunday, Dec. 15
CBS (Early Window)
- Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) at Cleveland Browns (3-10) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Miami Dolphins (6-7) at Houston Texans (8-5) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Baltimore Ravens (8-5) at New York Giants (2-11) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
CBS' early window will see most of the country get the Chiefs-Browns matchup, which will be called by the B-crew of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis. The other two games will only go to areas of regional interest, although Dolphins-Texans is the most evenly matched contest in the window.
FOX (Early Window)
- Washington Commanders (8-5) at New Orleans Saints (5-8) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
- Dallas Cowboys (5-8) at Carolina Panthers (3-10) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) at Tennessee Titans (3-10) (Green): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
- New York Jets (3-10) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) (Yellow): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
FOX has opted to give most of the country the Cowboys-Panthers matchup, which isn't an unreasonable decision since seven of the eight teams featured here currently have losing records. The only team in a playoff spot playing in FOX's early window is Washington, which will get the B-crew of Joe Davis and Greg Olsen in New Orleans but will have far less distribution.
CBS (Late Window)
- Buffalo Bills (11-2) at Detroit Lions (12-1) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Indianapolis Colts (6-7) at Denver Broncos (8-5) (Blue): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- New England Patriots (3-10) at Arizona Cardinals (6-7) (Green): Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely
Bills-Lions is a potential Game of the Year candidate that CBS will spotlight at 4:25, sending Jim Nantz and Tony Romo to Ford Field for a potential Super Bowl preview. The other game with big playoff implications in this window is Colts-Broncos, with Indianapolis desperately needing a win to stay alive in the postseason picture.
FOX (Late Window)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) (Blue): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
The battle for Pennsylvania is America's Game of the Week as Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady get their own potential Super Bowl preview with the Eagles-Steelers clash. The only other game on FOX's late card is a good one as the Bucs and Chargers square off in Los Angeles looking to secure a critical victory for their playoff hopes.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Seattle Seahawks (8-5): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The Sunday night game isn't quite at the level of the 4:25 headliners but Packers-Seahawks is still an excellent way to wrap up a jam-packed day of football. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth head to the Pacific Northwest for a look at a potential playoff preview.
Monday, Dec. 16
Monday Night Football
Chicago Bears (4-9) at Minnesota Vikings (11-2) (8:00 p.m. ET on ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN): Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky
Week 15 wraps up with the final Monday night doubleheader of the season. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call Bears-Vikings on ABC at 8 while the B-crew of Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky will work Falcons-Raiders a half hour later on ESPN.