NFL coverage maps 2024: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 16
With only three weeks left in the NFL season, there is plenty of impactful football still to be played. The NFL is making sure that its diehard fans can see as many of these games as possible, with Week 16's Thursday night matchup kicking off a stretch where there is an NFL game scheduled to be played on nine of the next 12 days.
That run includes a Saturday doubleheader that tees up the NFL's latest Christmas slate and an impactful NFC East showdown in Washington on Sunday, but what games will be available in your area? Read on for that information, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the latest NFL TV coverage maps thanks to the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 16 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Dec. 19
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
Denver Broncos (9-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-6): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
This game features the first ever flex for Thursday Night Football as the NFL opted to replace the originally scheduled Battle of Ohio with a more compelling game in the AFC Wild Card race. Denver can secure its first playoff appearance in nine years with a win while Los Angeles can move one step closer to a postseason berth with a victory at home.
Saturday, Dec. 21
- Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) at Houston Texans (9-5) (1:00 p.m. ET on NBC): Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5) (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
The first Saturday games of the 2024 NFL season were set up in advance as part of a delicate schedule rotation by the league to ensure the same four teams could play on Christmas Day, which falls on the non-traditional football weekday of Wednesday. The league lucked out as all four teams involved are postseason bound, with the AFC North title on the line in Baltimore for FOX's top broadcast crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady.
Sunday, Dec. 22
FOX (Singleheader)
- Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) at Washington Commanders (9-5) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
- Detroit Lions (12-2) at Chicago Bears (4-10) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- New York Giants (2-12) at Atlanta Falcons (7-7) (Yellow): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
- Arizona Cardinals (7-7) at Carolina Panthers (3-11) (Orange): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
- Minnesota Vikings (12-2) at Seattle Seahawks (8-6) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
FOX has a solid singleheader with the Eagles-Commanders matchup set to go to most of the country early on. Any markets getting the 4:05 game will be in store for a good one as the Vikings and Seahawks squre off in a potential playoff preview at Lumen Field.
CBS (Early Window)
- Los Angeles Rams (8-6) at New York Jets (4-10) (Red): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Cleveland Browns (3-11) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) (Blue): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Tennessee Titans (3-11) at Indianapolis Colts (8-6) (Green): Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely
- Gray: No Game
The early window for CBS' doubleheader is quite weak as the only team in a playoff position featured is the Los Angeles Rams, whose trip to MetLife Stadium to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will go to most of the country. There will not be an early game in Charlotte as the Panthers have exercised their right to enforce a blackout of the CBS window with their home game against Arizona airing on FOX.
CBS (Late Window)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-8) at Miami Dolphins (6-8) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- New England Patriots (3-11) at Buffalo Bills (11-3) (Blue): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
With the 49ers-Dolphins game losing significant luster over the course of the season, the NFL moved Patriots-Bills into the 425 window so more fans could get a look at potential MVP Josh Allen. Despite the fact that CBS' top crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo is still headed to Miami, most of the country will get Patriots-Bills in the late window.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) at Dallas Cowboys (6-8): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The Sunday night matchup for Week 16 is very important for the Buccaneers, who need to extend their winning streak to five games to maintain their NFC South lead over the Atlanta Falcons. While the presence of the Cowboys should bring a good rating for NBC, Dallas may be eliminated from postseason contention before kickoff if Washington upsets Philadelphia earlier in the day.
Monday, Dec. 23
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
New Orleans Saints (5-9) at Green Bay Packers (10-4): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 16 wraps up at Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers can secure a playoff berth with a win over the struggling Saints in one of the bigger mismatches of the slate. There will be no Manningcast this week as Peyton and Eli are done for the regular season.