NFL coverage maps 2024: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 17
There are just two weeks left in the NFL's regular season and the league is doing its best to bring some holiday cheer to its fans. Thanks to a new Christmas Day doubleheader on Netflix and an NFL Network tripleheader on Saturday, enterprising fans will have the opportunity to watch up to 9 full games in their entirety thanks to a slew of national broadcasts, a true gift for NFL diehards.
Which games will be available in your area and who will be calling all of the action? Read on for a look at the NFL's Week 17 TV Coverage maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 17 TV Coverage Maps
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) (1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix): Ian Eagle, Nate Burleson, J.J. Watt
Baltimore Ravens (10-5) at Houston Texans (9-6) (4:30 p.m. ET on Netflix): Noah Eagle, Greg Olsen
The first-ever Netflix games in NFL history complete what the league is dubbing a "holiday remix" of Week 16's Saturday doubleheader. The Chiefs will be looking to wrap up home field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win over Pittsburgh in the early game while Baltimore squares off with Houston in the late afternoon window with unique broadcast crews handpicked by Netflix for the contests.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
Seattle Seahawks (8-7) at Chicago Bears (4-11): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
The final Thursday night game of the season comes from Soldier Field as the Bears will look to play spoiler against the Seahawks, who need a win to stay alive in the NFC West race. This won't be the final game on Amazon this season, however, as the Prime Video crew will work a game during Super Wild Card Weekend.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) at New England Patriots (3-12) (1:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network): Chris Rose, Ross Tucker
Denver Broncos (9-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-8) (4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Arizona Cardinals (7-8) at Los Angeles Rams (9-6) (8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network): Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
There is a lot on the line in NFL Network's annual tripleheader as the Chargers and Broncos can lock up playoff spots with wins in the first two games of the day. The Rams can move one step closer to locking up the NFC West with a win over Arizona in the night cap.
Sunday, Dec. 29
CBS (Singleheader)
- New York Jets (4-11) at Buffalo Bills (12-3) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Carolina Panthers (4-11) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) (Blue): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Tennessee Titans (3-12) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) (Yellow): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Miami Dolphins (7-8) at Cleveland Browns (3-12) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
CBS' singleheader slate is very weak thanks to the NFL pulling four AFC playoff teams for the Netflix doubleheader on Christmas, which means Jim Nantz and Tony Romo head to Buffalo to see the Bills take on the Jets. There is one 4:05 game between the Dolphins and Browns after the contest was flexed out of Sunday Night Football.
FOX (Early Window)
- Dallas Cowboys (7-8) at Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
- Indianapolis Colts (7-8) at New York Giants (2-13) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Las Vegas Raiders (3-12) at New Orleans Saints (5-10) (Green): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
The NFL flipped its main doubleheader game for FOX after Week 16's results, sending Cowboys-Eagles to the early window with Dallas eliminated from playoff contention. That game will still go to the vast majority of the country while Colts-Giants and Raiders-Saints only go to local markets.
FOX (Late Window)
Green Bay Packers (11-4) at Minnesota Vikings (13-2): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
America's Game of the Week will get the full national treatment as Packers-Vikings, which is absolutely critical to homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, will be sent to the entire country. Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be on the call from Minneapolis as the Vikings look to set up an NFC North title game in Detroit in Week 18.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Atlanta Falcons (8-7) at Washington Commanders (10-5): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
NBC is benefitting from the NFL's decision to include Falcons-Commanders in the original pool of Saturday eligible games as it was available to be flexed into Sunday night over an irrelevant Dolphins-Browns matchup. This is the biggest national exposure for Washington rookie Jayden Daniels, who can help the Commanders clinch a playoff spot with a win over fellow rookie Michael Penix and the Falcons.
Monday, Dec. 30
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
Detroit Lions (13-2) at San Francisco 49ers (7-8): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
The final game of the 2024 calendar year is a rematch of the NFC Championship Game between the Lions and 49ers in Santa Clara. Unfortunately for the NFL, the game was scheduled too late to be relevant for both teams as the 49ers were eliminated from playoff contention last week.