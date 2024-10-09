NFL coverage maps 2024: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 6
The NFL season will officially be one-third done after the conclusion of Week 6, offering fans an early snapshot of what postseason races will look like over the next third of the campaign. No team is winless at this juncture after Jacksonville beat Indianpolis in Week 5 and there are just two undefeated teams left, although both the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings will be on bye in Week 6 so their pursuits of perfection will have to wait for now.
There is still a lot of intriguing football to be played in Week 6, including an epic Battle of the Beltway between Baltimore and Washington, but what games will be available in your area? Read on to find out that information, as well as who is calling every game, with this week's NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of 506 Sports.
NFL Week 6 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Oct. 10
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
San Francisco 49ers (2-3) at Seattle Seahawks (3-2): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Week 6 kicks off in Seattle as the 49ers are facing a must-win spot in Seattle to avoid dropping to 0-3 in the NFC West. This game is also very important to the Seahawks, who have dropped their last two games and are playing their third contest in a 10-day span.
Sunday, Oct. 13
NFL International Series (NFL Network)
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) at Chicago Bears (3-2) (9:30 a.m. ET in London): Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
The NFL's International Series continues in London as the Bears play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars and look to improve to 4-2 on the season. Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner are back on the call after doing last Sunday's Jets-Vikings contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
CBS (Singleheader)
- Washington Commanders (4-1) at Baltimore Ravens (3-2) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Houston Texans (4-1) at New England Patriots (1-4) (Green): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Indianapolis Colts (2-3) at Tennessee Titans (1-3) (Orange): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at Denver Broncos (3-2) (Yellow, 4:05 p.m. ET): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
The highlight of CBS' singleheader is a Baltimore-Washington matchup that the NFL wanted to flex into primetime before CBS protected the game. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call at M&T Bank Stadium while the 4:05 games include the classic Steelers-Raiders rivalry and a surprisingly important Broncos-Chargers matchup.
FOX (Early Window)
- Arizona Cardinals (2-3) at Green Bay Packers (3-2) (Red): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
- Cleveland Browns (1-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) at New Orleans Saints (2-3) (Green): Adam Amin, Greg Olsen
FOX's early window features plenty of brand names as the Packers and Eagles play in contests that will go to the majority of the country. The B-crew of Adam Amin (subbing in for Joe Davis, who is set to call the National League Championship Series) and Greg Olsen is actually on the game getting the least distribution in this window, an NFC South showdown between the Buccaneers and reeling Saints.
FOX (Late Window)
- Detroit Lions (3-1) at Dallas Cowboys (3-2) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Atlanta Falcons (3-2) at Carolina Panthers (1-4) (Blue): Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez
America's Game of the Week is a good one as the Lions and Cowboys square off in a rematch of last season's epic Week 17 matchup with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady calling yet another Cowboys game. That matchup will go to the vast majority of the country, leaving Falcons-Panthers as an undercard that won't be seen outside of local markets unless the Cowboys-Lions game turns into a blowout.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) at New York Giants (2-3): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
This week's Sunday night matchup sees the Bengals in a last stand mode as they take on the Giants, who have won two of their past three games to potentially salvage their season. This is the second primetime appearance of the season for both teams, each of whom lost their previous matchup under the lights at home in Weeks 3 (to Washington) and 4 (to Dallas) respectively.
Monday, Oct. 14
Monday Night Football (ESPN)
Buffalo Bills (3-2) at New York Jets (2-3): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 6 ends with a good one as first place in the AFC East is on the line as the Bills head to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets. There will be extra attention on this game for New York, which moved on from head coach Robert Saleh this week in order to try and salvage their season.