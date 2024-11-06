NFL coverage maps 2024: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 10
The NFL season is officially heading past its halfway point with Week 10 action set to begin on Thursday. There are still plenty of byes to come, including four on tap this week, but the league is set to kick off the second half with a ton of intriguing matchups in Week 10, including an NFC East clash between the Eagles and reeling Cowboys as well as an intriguing showdown in Washington.
What games will be available in your area? Read on to find out that information, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 10 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Nov. 7
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) at Baltimore Ravens (6-3): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Week 10 kicks off with a huge AFC North matchup as the Bengals try to get back to the .500 mark for the first time this season as they try to slow down the prolific Ravens' offense in Baltimore. This game is a rematch of last year's Thursday night showdown that saw Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow suffer a season-ending thumb injury.
Sunday, Nov. 10
NFL International Series (NFL Network)
New York Giants (2-7) "at" Carolina Panthers (2-7) (9:30 a.m. ET in Munich, Germany): Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
The final international game of the 2024 season is a bit of a clunker as the Giants and Panthers take a combined 4-14 record to Germany on Sunday morning. The winner of this game may well be the ultimate loser since draft position is the biggest thing on the line in this matchup.
FOX (Singleheader)
- San Francisco 49ers (4-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Atlanta Falcons (6-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-7) (Blue): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
- Minnesota Vikings (6-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) (Yellow): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
- New England Patriots (2-7) at Chicago Bears (4-4) (Orange): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
- Tennessee Titans (2-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
FOX's singleheader isn't filled with a ton of great games as none of its five matchups pair two teams with winning records. The A-crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady follow the 49ers to Tampa Bay while Joe Davis returns to the booth with the B-crew in New Orleans after finishing up his postseason duties on the baseball side of FOX's coverage.
CBS (Early Window)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) at Washington Commanders (7-2) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Denver Broncos (5-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-0) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Buffalo Bills (7-2) at Indianapolis Colts (4-5) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
- No Game (Grey)
On the contrary, CBS' Week 10 early window is stacked with three compelling games with Steelers/Commanders and Broncos/Chiefs largely splitting the country down the middle in terms of coverage. There will be no game available in the Tampa Bay market since the Buccaneers are enforcing their right to a blackout on CBS opposite 49ers-Bucs at Raymond James Stadium on FOX.
CBS (Late Window)
- Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) at Dallas Cowboys (3-5) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- New York Jets (3-6) at Arizona Cardinals (5-4) (Blue): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
CBS was much happier to have Eagles-Cowboys before Dak Prescott got hurt, but the matchup will still go to almost the entire country. Jets-Cardinals is the undercard that won't be seen outside of local markets unless the primary game becomes a blowout.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Detroit Lions (7-1) at Houston Texans (6-3): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The most compelling game of Week 10 is on Sunday night as the Lions look to maintain their dominant form against the AFC South-leading Texans in Houston. This will be the second Sunday night appearance of the season for both teams.
Monday, Nov. 11
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
Miami Dolphins (2-6) at Los Angeles Rams (4-4): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
The records aren't the prettiest in this matchup but the desperation factor should be there as both sides need wins to either keep their slim playoff hopes alive (Miami) or keep pace in the division (Los Angeles). There is no Manningcast scheduled for this week as Peyton and Eli get their own bye week after working five consecutive Mondays.