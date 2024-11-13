NFL coverage maps 2024: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 11
There are certain heavyweight matchups in the NFL that command a full national audience in the 425 window, which is a sign of how special they are in a given season. The latest full national window comes in Week 11 as the Kansas City Chiefs put their undefeated record on the line against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park in the latest chapter of the epic rivalry between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
While Bills-Chiefs will draw all of the national headlines, there are plenty of other compelling games on tap in the league this week. Read on to find out what other games will be available in your area, as well as who is calling all the action, with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of 506 Sports.
NFL Week 11 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Nov. 14
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
Washington Commanders (7-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-2): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
First place in the NFC East is on the line as the Commanders head up I-95 for a matchup with the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Jayden Daniels is getting his second nationally televised game here as the NFL is thrilled to have one of its brightest young stars in the prime time spotlight.
Sunday, Nov. 17
FOX (Singleheader)
- Green Bay Packers (6-3) at Chicago Bears (4-5) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Los Angeles Rams (4-5) at New England Patriots (3-7) (Yellow): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
- Cleveland Browns (2-7) at New Orleans Saints (3-7) (Orange): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Seattle Seahawks (4-5) at San Francisco 49ers (5-4) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
- Atlanta Falcons (6-3) at Denver Broncos (5-5) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
FOX's singleheader actually has its two best games in the 4:05 window with compelling matchups between the Seahawks and 49ers as well as Atlanta-Denver, which will compete with Chiefs-Bills in markets that had a 1:00 CBS game. The A-crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be in Chicago to see if the Bears can snap their three-game losing streak against the Packers in the latest chapter of the NFL's oldest rivalry.
CBS (Early Window)
- Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) at Detroit Lions (8-1) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Indianapolis Colts (4-6) at New York Jets (3-7) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
- Minnesota Vikings (7-2) at Tennessee Titans (2-7) (Yellow): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) at Miami Dolphins (3-6) (Orange): Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely
CBS is teed up for a fantastic doubleheader Sunday with a strong early game between the Ravens and Steelers that will determine first place in the AFC North. That contest will go to the vast majority of the country while the other four games go to areas of regional interest.
CBS (Late Window)
Kansas City Chiefs (9-0) at Buffalo Bills (8-2): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
The NFL's flex maneuvering in Week 11 cleared the way for this game to be sent to 100% of the country. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in Orchard Park to call the game that could determine home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Cincinnati Bengals (4-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (6-3): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
This game was flexed into Sunday night two weeks ago in place of the originally scheduled Colts-Jets matchup, which was returned to CBS in the 1:00 window. The new contest is much improved in terms of both team quality and postseason implications.
Monday, Nov. 18
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
Houston Texans (6-4) at Dallas Cowboys (3-6): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 11 will wrap up with the battle for Texas supremacy as the Texans head to Dallas to face off with the Cowboys. The Manningcast is also back in action after Peyton and Eli took a bye in Week 10.