NFL coverage maps 2024: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 12
The NFL season is gearing up for the stretch run and the final run of byes are approaching. 12 teams still have to get a week off, with six of them getting it in Week 12 and another six coming in Week 14, so there are only 13 games on tap in each of those weeks.
Football fans still have some good viewing options despite the lack of games this week, including a key NFC Wild Card showdown between the 49ers and Packers as well as a key NFC North showdown between Minnesota and Chicago, but what games will be available in your area? Read on for that information, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the Week 12 NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of 506 Sports.
NFL Week 12 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Nov. 21
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) at Cleveland Browns (2-8): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
The AFC North is back in the spotlight on Thursday night as the Steelers play their second straight divisional game against the struggling Browns. This is the first of two straight primetime games for Cleveland, which will take on Denver next Monday night.
Sunday, Nov. 24
CBS (Singleheader)
- Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) at Carolina Panthers (3-7) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at New York Giants (2-8) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
- New England Patriots (3-8) at Miami Dolphins (4-6) (Yellow): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Tennessee Titans (2-8) at Houston Texans (7-4) (Orange): Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely
- Denver Broncos (6-5) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-8) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
CBS doesn't have a ton to write home about with their Week 12 slate so they have opted to give their A-crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo a bye week ahead of a double-dip in Week 13 with Thanksgiving and the Sunday doubleheader. The B-crew of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be covering the Chiefs in Carolina and that game will get the most distribution of any CBS broadcast this week.
FOX (Early Window)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-7) at Washington Commanders (7-4) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
- Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at Chicago Bears (4-6) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
- Detroit Lions (9-1) at Indianapolis Colts (5-6) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
FOX will kick off its doubleheader by sending the Cowboys-Commanders matchup to most of the country in spite of the fact that the Cowboys have the worst record of any team playing in the early window. Vikings-Bears is the second game in this window while Lions-Colts won't be seen outside of local markets.
FOX (Late Window)
- San Francisco 49ers (5-5) at Green Bay Packers (7-3) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Arizona Cardinals (6-4) at Seattle Seahawks (5-5) (Blue): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
America's Game of the Week will be at Lambeau Field as the Packers and 49ers face off in a playoff rematch to headline the 4:24 window. That contest will go to the majority of the country while a surprisingly compelling Cardinals-Seahawks showdown is the undercard that won't go to many markets outside of its local ones.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) at Los Angeles Rams (5-5): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The Sunday night matchup in Week 12 is another game with NFC postseason implications as the Eagles will look to build on their big win over the Commanders with a victory over the Rams in Los Angeles. This is the second consecutive week that NBC will be broadcasting out of SoFi Stadium after Week 11's Bengals-Chargers tilt that was flexed inot Sunday night.
Monday, Nov. 25
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
Baltimore Ravens (7-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-3): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 12 will wrap up with the third edition of the Harbowl as John Harbaugh's Ravens head west to take on Jim Harbaugh's Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Peyton and Eli are back with a Manningcast as well on ESPN2, which is their penultimate broadcast of the regular season.