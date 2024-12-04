NFL coverage maps 2024: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 14
After feasting on football in Week 13, NFL fans are going to feel a bit famished with life back to normal following the Thanksgiving holiday. While the league satiated the appetites of fans with seven standalone broadcasts during Week 13, the bill comes due as the final six teams of the season take their byes, leaving only 13 games available for Week 14.
There are some intriguing matchups on tap regardless, including a showdown between the Bills and Rams as well as Kirk Cousins' homecoming to Minnesota, but what contests will be available in your area? Read on to find out that information, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the NFL's Week 14 TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 14 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Dec. 5
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Detroit Lions (11-1): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Week 14's strongest game falls on Thursday night as the Packers and Lions square off in Detroit. Both teams played on Thanksgiving so they will have a full week of rest ahead of this matchup, making it the highest quality Thursday night matchup of the year.
Sunday, Dec. 8
CBS (Singleheader)
- Cleveland Browns (3-9) at Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- New York Jets (3-9) at Miami Dolphins (5-7) (Green): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) at Tennessee Titans (3-9) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) (Orange): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Seattle Seahawks (7-5) at Arizona Cardinals (6-6) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
CBS' singleheader slate isn't great so they will send their A-crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo to Pittsburgh to cover the Steelers-Browns rematch. The only game featuring two teams with records at or above .500 comes in the 4:05 window as Seattle heads to Arizona for a critical NFC West showdown.
FOX (Early Window)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-6) at Minnesota Vikings (10-2) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
- Carolina Panthers (3-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) (Blue): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
- New Orleans Saints (5-7) at New York Giants (2-10) (Green): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
The storyline of FOX's early window is Kirk Cousins' first trip back to Minnesota since leaving the Vikings in free agency to join Atlanta. That game and Panthers-Eagles will split most of the country while Saints-Giants won't be seen outside of local markets.
FOX (Late Window)
- Buffalo Bills (10-2) at Los Angeles Rams (6-6) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Chicago Bears (4-8) at San Francisco 49ers (5-7) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
America's Game of the Week heads west as the Bills look to keep pace in the race for home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs against a Rams team in desperate need of a win to stay afloat in the tight NFC West. The undercard here sees Thomas Brown's debut as the Bears' interim head coach against the reeling 49ers, who placed their top two running backs on injured reserve this week.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (11-1): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The Chiefs are back in primetime as they play host to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. A win for the defending champs will wrap up the AFC West title for Kansas City for a ninth consecutive year.
Monday, Dec. 9
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) at Dallas Cowboys (5-7): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 14 wraps up with a bit of a dud as two underachieving teams face off on Monday night with the Bengals heading to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys. This may be a good night to check out the alternate telecasts, including the final Manningcast of the regular season and the first-ever Simpsons-themed alternate broadcast available on Disney+.