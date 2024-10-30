NFL coverage maps 2024: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 9
Week 9 marks the official halfway point of the NFL's regular season with only nine more weeks separating us from the postseason. No sport sees its regular season fly by faster than the NFL's, making each game much more important the last as the stakes raise throughout the fall.
There are a lot of key matchups on tap in Week 9, including a battle for first place in the NFC North and a showdown in Baltimore that will have a major impact on the AFC Wild Card picture, but what will games will be available in your area? Read on for that info, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at Week 9's NFL TV Coverage maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 9 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Oct. 31
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
Houston Texans (6-2) at New York Jets (2-6): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
The final NFL game in October sees the Texans head to East Rutherford to try extending the misery of the Jets, who are seeking to snap a five-game losing streak. These teams met last season, with New York beating Houston at MetLife Stadium with Zach Wilson under center.
Sunday, Nov. 3
CBS (Singleheader)
- Denver Broncos (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (5-3) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tomy Romo
- Miami Dolphins (2-5) at Buffalo Bills (6-2) (Green): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-6) (Orange): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- New Orleans Saints (2-6) at Carolina Panthers (1-7) (Light Blue): Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely
- Chicago Bears (4-3) at Arizona Cardinals (4-4) (Dark Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-2) (Yellow, 4:05 p.m. ET): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
CBS' singleheader coverage will be headlined by a key Ravens-Broncos matchup, which will see Jim Nantz and Tony Romo heading to Baltimore to call that game. The other intriguing game on CBS' slate is a 4:05 contest between two surprising NFC playoff contenders in Chicago and Arizona.
FOX (Early Window)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-4) at Atlanta Falcons (5-3) (Red): Adam Amin, Greg Olsen
- Washington Commanders (6-2) at New York Giants (2-6) (Blue): Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez
- New England Patriots (2-6) at Tennessee Titans (1-6) (Green): Jason Benetti, Mark Schlereth
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-5) (Yellow): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
The first half of FOX's doubleheader will have a distinct NFC East flavor as the Cowboys headline the window against the Falcons, which will go to the vast majority of the country. The second game of interest for casual fans here will be seeing if Jayden Daniels can guide the Commanders to a 7-2 record by completing a season sweep of the Giants.
FOX (Late Window)
- Detroit Lions (6-1) at Green Bay Packers (6-2) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Seattle Seahawks (4-4) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
America's Game of the Week will see first place in the NFC North up for grabs as the Lions head to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers. That matchup will go to the majority of the country while Rams-Seahawks will go primarily to NFC West markets.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Indianapolis Colts (4-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The NFL exercised its flex power for the first time this season to bump this game up to Sunday night in place of Jaguars-Eagles. The Vikings will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak while the Colts have changed quarterbacks, benching Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco at a critical juncture of their season.
Monday, Oct. 4
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-0): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 9 concludes with the Chiefs looking to keep their unbeaten season alive as they take on the reigning NFC South champion Buccaneers. The matchup will be simulcast on ABC and the Manningcast is set for another week of Peyton and Eli commentary on ESPN2.