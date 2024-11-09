NFL DFS picks: Sunday's Week 10 bargain bin for the main slate
By Chet Gresham
Welcome to Week 10 of the DFS bargain bin. Week 9 went pretty well, as Justin Herbert, Chase Brown, Courtland Sutton and Mike Gesicki helped teams to DFS wins. This week we're down four teams to byes, while two teams get the early game in Germany. That means we'll have fewer players to choose from for the 10 game main slate.
I'm also not finding many strong cheap plays this weekend. It isn't looking like a scrubs and studs lineup this week. Instead, I'll likely need to form a mid-range team with upside.
Sunday's Week 10 NFL DFS bargain bin for main slate
Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold, Vikings vs. Jaguars ($6.2k)
This is a tough slate for bargain bin quarterbacks. Cooper Rush and Mac Jones are cheap, but have tough matchups for their skill set. I can see giving either a go in a GPP, but I'd like to play it a little safer here. And safer is SAM DARNOLD! Yes, Darnold has played well with the support of a good coach, offensive line and receivers. All of his pass catchers are healthy right now and they get a matchup with the Jaguars, who are about as bad defensively as you can find in the league.
Over their last seven games, they've allowed 18 passing touchdowns just two interceptions. Only the Buccaneers have given up more fantasy points to quarterbacks this season as well. Darnold won't need to throw a ton to win this game, but the Vikings offense starts with the pass and he's thrown two or more touchdowns in six of his eight games this season
Brock Purdy, 49ers at Buccaneers ($6.5k)
Ourdy has been inconsistent this season as far as fantasy goes, but he's now put together three straight games with 20 or more fantasy points and is coming off a bye, which should help him get back Christian McCaffrey and Jauan Jennings. Oh, and he's facing a team that has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks on the season.
Running backs
D'Andre Swift, Bears vs. Patriots ($6.5k)
Much like the quarterbacks, there are no strong cheap plays this week at running back. It looks like we'll need to work at finding them at tight end and wide receiver.
The cheapest back I like this week is De'Andre Swift, who has shown big upside when given the opportunity after a slow start to the season. Last week in a stinker against the Cardinals, Swift still managed a decent day with six receptions and 82 total yards. And that was his worst game in over a month, as he had topped 20 fantasy points in four straight outings.
This week he gets to head back to Soldier Field, where he's been putting up better numbers, but more importantly, he gets a good matchup with the Patriots. New England has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. They've also averaged just 15.7 points per game, meaning the Bears likely won't need to go all out in the passing game.
Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots at Bears (6.4k)
Stevenson hasn't been efficient of late on the ground, but he has been finding the end zone. Drake Maye has enough juice to give the Patriots a punchers chance, and Stevenson is the main man around the goal line. And when facing the Bears, running the ball is usually the path of least resistance. The Bears rank first in pass defense EPA, but 20th in run defense EPA and you can see that play out in their fantasy points allowed rankings. Where they are currently first against QBs and 21st against running backs.
Wide receivers
Jauan Jennings, 49ers at Buccaneers ($5.1k)
Jennings is set to return from his hip injury and should be in line for a decent workload with Brandon Aiyuk done for the seasobn. Ricky Pearsell could start to take work from him, but Jennings has the experience and has shown giant upside when targeted this year. Oh, and the Buccaneers pass defense is not good.
Khalil Shakir, Bills vs. Colts ($6k)
He's not super cheap, but he's mid-range and with Keon Coleman out and Amari Cooper questionable, I like Shakir to get even more targets funneled his way. Shakir has been extremely efficient, and I expect a high ceiling for him in this matchup if he can get those extra targets.
Indianapolis ranks 24th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers and Shakir has seen 24 targets over the last three games. And Kiefer Sutherland starred in a television show called 24. Or, if you want to go by his given name -- Kiefer William Frederick Dempsey George Rufus Sutherland was in a television show called 24.
Tight ends
Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Falcons ($4k)
The Saints have no wide receivers left this week. It's pretty much practice squaders with Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson, Bub Means, and probably a few others I can't remember all out this week. That could leave some cheap plays, but there isn't much to hang our hats on in the wide receiver room this week. That's why we're headed right back to Taysom Hill, who counts as a tight end despite his rushing touchdown success. He's cheap. He will touch the ball. He could score multiple touchdowns. That's good enough for me.
Dalton Kincaid, Bills vs. Colts ($4.9k)
Kincaid, like Shakir, should see targets funelled his way in a good matchup. He hasn't done a whole lot with his targets this season, but he's still getting them and has an okay floor in PPR scoring. He's averaging over seven targets per game over the last six games and hit 10 last week. The Colts have been weak against tight ends, allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to the position.