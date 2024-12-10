NFL Divisional Power Rankings, Week 15: It's the NFC North and the rest of the league
It is down-the-stretch time in the National Football League. The Ravens, Broncos, Texans, Colts, Patriots and Commanders were all on vacation last week, marking the last six clubs that had their off week. There’s four weeks remaining, and all will feature 16-game slates.
There have been division titles clinched in Buffalo and Kansas City, and playoff berths clinched in Detroit and Philadelphia. It is going to be a fascinating stretch final four weeks in pursuit of an appearance in Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans.
That’s the overall postseason picture. In terms of this exercise, there’s been one division that has owned the top spot from the get-go and has shown no signs of letting up. There has been a little movement from last week’s order, but there’s still a very definitive No. 1.
The updated NFL Divisional Power Rankings
AFC South
Last week: 7th
The top half of the division was off, while the other two clubs—Tennessee (3) and Jacksonville (2)—and their combined five victories squared off in Nashville. The Texans went into their off-week with a two-game lead over the Colts, and keep in mind that DeMeco Ryans’s club swept Indianapolis this season. Shane Steichen’s team managed a 25-24 come-from-behind win at New England when they were last in action. At 6-7, Steichen’s squad is still alive for a playoff berth, but will need help the final four weeks.
Doug Pederson’s club snapped a five-game winning streak, scoring all 10 of their points in the final 12:09 of the game (after being shut out for three-plus quarters) in a four-points victory over the Titans. Brian Callahan’s club allowed a season-low 10 points, but also scored a season-low six points. All told, in each of Tennessee’s 10 losses, the team failed to score at least 20 points. Hence, these clubs have really brought the division down. Both the Texans (8) and Colts (6) have as many or more wins than this duo combined.
7. NFC South
Last week: 8th
All four teams were in action, and the Buccaneers were the only club to play at home. Both the reeling Falcons, as well as the Saints, headed north to face the red-hot Vikings and struggling Giants, respectively. On the other hand, Dave Canales’s Panthers have not been playing like a 3-9 team as of late, but faced the Eagles in Philadelphia looking to end the Birds’ eight-game winning streak. By afternoon’s end, there was a new team atop the NFC South standings, and more questions surrounding Raheem Morris’s shaky club.
The Buccaneers have responded with three straight wins following their midseason four-game skid. Baker Mayfield was sacked four times and committed three turnovers, but Tampa reclaimed first place with a 28-13 win, and a humbling 42-21 loss by the Falcons at Minnesota. Kirk Cousins has combined to throw zero touchdown passes and eight interceptions during his team’s current four-game losing streak. The Saints blocked a field goal to secure a win over the Giants, and Carolina gave the Eagles fits on Sunday.
6. AFC East
Last week: 5th
While the New England Patriots were sitting at home per se, the rest of the division was busy. The Jets took their latest losing streak to South Florida, while the AFC East champion Bills made their way to SoFi Stadium to take on the unpredictable Rams. Sean McDermott’s club took a seven-game winning streak cross country and faced Sean McVay’s squad for the second time in three years. The Dolphins have owned the Jets in recent years, winning 13 of the teams’ last 16 meetings entering Sunday afternoon’s clash.
Miami made it 14 out of 17 vs. the Green and White, but it wouldn’t be easy. Aaron Rodgers threw for 339 yards and one score, and the Dolphins needed a TD pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jonnu Smith in overtime to secure a 32-26 victory. The Jets’ streak of non-playoff appearances has now reached 14 straight years. There was quite the shootout out west. Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen threw for three scores, and ran for 82 yards and three touchdowns. That wasn’t enough to prevent a 44-42 loss to the Rams.
5. NFC West
Last week: 6th
It’s been a fairly disappointing season for a division that in 2023 sent two teams to the playoffs, one of them reaching the Super Bowl, and a third finishing with a 9-8 record. The latter would be the Seattle Seahawks, who have enjoyed a rollercoaster year, but remain atop the division standings. First-time NFL head coach Mike Macdonald saw his club open 3-0, lose five of its next six outings, and has again regained its footing. They traveled to Arizona, looking to make it seven consecutive victories over the Cardinals.
While Jonathan Gannon’s club dropped their third straight game via a 30-18 loss to the division leaders, both the Rams and 49ers had few problems putting points on the board in their victories. Sean McVay’s cooled off the Bills, 44-42, snapping Buffalo’s seven-game winning streak. On the other hand, the Niners snapped a three-game skid with a 38-13 victory over the visiting Bears. The three winning teams each scored at least 30 points, and McVay’s club may indeed be primed for another late-season playoff run.
4. AFC North
Last week: 4th
For the second time in three games, the Browns and Steelers squared off. Cleveland had an opportunity to sweep this series for the first time since 1988. This was the only game involving an AFC North team on Sunday. The shaky Ravens had the week off. The Bengals faced the Cowboys on Monday night at AT&T Stadium in what figured to be a high-scoring affair due to their struggling defenses. Mike Tomlin’s team beat Cleveland, 27-14, as Russell Wilson threw touchdown passes to Van Jefferson and Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers also forced three more turnovers, raising their league-leading total of takeaways to 28.
Cincinnati benefitted from a special teams’ gaffe by Dallas, and escaped with a 27-20 victory. While two of the three teams that played won this week, this division has suffered a major letdown this season. While the first-place Steelers have already equaled their victory total from a year ago, the Ravens, Bengals, and Browns have all lost as many or more games in ‘24 than they did last season—with four weeks remaining.
3. NFC East
Last week: 3rd
The surprising Commanders were off, while the other three teams in this division were all at home. On Sunday afternoon, the first-place Eagles—winners of eight consecutive games after a 2-2 start—hosted the improving Panthers. The Giants welcomed the Saints to AT&T Stadium. Brian Daboll’s club was in the midst of a seven-game losing streak and was winless at home (0-6) entering Sunday. Mike McCarthy’s club hoped to inch closer to the .500 mark when they took battled the disappointing Bengals on Monday night.
It was another productive afternoon for Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley. His 124 yards on the ground marked the ninth time this season he’s gained at least 100 yards rushing. The Birds ran for 209 yards vs. the NFL’s worst rushing defense, but struggled to put Carolina away. Big Blue made it eight straight losses, 14-11, when a game-tying field goal attempt by Graham Gano was blocked in the closing seconds. Dallas sought its third straight victory, but had no answers for Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase on Monday night.
2. AFC West
Last week: 2nd
The defending Super Bowl champions were already playoff bound for the 10th consecutive year, the second-longest streak in NFL history, but could claim a ninth straight division title with a prime time victory at home against the rival Chargers. Elsewhere, Sean Payton’s much-improved Broncos had the week off, while Antonio Pierce’s Raiders traveled to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers. Earlier on Sunday, the Silver and Black was looking to end an eight-game losing streak, the longest-active skid in the league.
The Raiders had only five takeaways in their first 12 games. They came up with three Tampa turnovers, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 28-13 loss. Aidan O’Connell’s status bears watching for Week 15. The Chiefs pulled out a 19-17 win on the final play of the game, and at 12-1 are in the driver’s seat for securing home field advantage in the AFC playoffs (the Bills and Steelers are both 10-3). The Chargers and Broncos both own 8-5 records, and are on track for playoff appearances. A big comeback year for the division.
1. NFC North
Last week: 1st
Week 14 kicked off with a divisional showdown. Both the Packers and Lions played on Thanksgiving, so no advantage in terms of extra rest. The NFC North leaders took a 10-game winning streak into this clash, and looked to sweep this rivalry for the second time in three years. Matt LaFleur’s club had won its last three games entering this contest. Dan Campbell’s squad could clinch a playoff berth with a victory.
The Lions held off the Pack, 34-31, for their 11th consecutive win. Elsewhere, the Vikings were very glad to see former teammate Kirk Cousins in town. While Sam Darnold was throwing five TD passes, Kevin O’Connell’s club picked off the Falcons’ quarterback twice in a 42-21 victory. There was no heartbreaking loss for the Bears at San Francisco, as Chicago was humbled, 38-13. There are only six teams in the league that have won at least 10 games. Two of those clubs reside in the NFC North, and the 12-1 Detroit Lions and 11-2 Minnesota Vikings have the 9-4 Green Bay Packers nipping at the heels of their collective cleats.