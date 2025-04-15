NFL Draft attendee list hints at surprising order of quarterback picks

For much of the 2024 NFL season, it felt abundantly clear as to how the beginning of the 2025 NFL Draft was going to go. Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are the best non-quarterbacks. As for the quarterbacks, both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders looked like the clear top two picks in what was generally perceived to be a weak class at that position.

That consensus was apparent in most NFL mock drafts leading up to the offseason. Suddenly, things have changed a bit, and the list of NFL Draft attendees might hint at the order the quarterbacks will be selected.

The 17 prospects that will attend next week’s NFL Draft in Green Bay: pic.twitter.com/dYV9sfVZNt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2025

NFL Draft attendee list might hint at order of QB picks

Cam Ward will attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay in person, but Shedeur Sanders will be elsewhere. Not only will Sanders skip out on attending the draft in person, but both Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart - both quarterbacks - will be there.

Now, this isn't the end all be all. Only 17 prospects are slated to attend, so not all 32 players who will ultimately be selected in the first round will be in Green Bay when their name is called. Sanders has also stated in the past that he wouldn't attend the festivities in person even if he was invited. Still, it does feel pretty telling to see three quarterbacks on the list with none of them being Sanders.

At this point, Ward feels like a near lock to head to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick. As for the next quarterback to be taken, that feels like it's anyone's best guess.

Sanders could easily be the next quarterback off the board, but Milroe and Dart both attending the draft suggests that they think they'll be selected in the first round. Again, attendance doesn't guarantee anything, but it's hard to envision Milroe and Dart making the trip to attend in person if they didn't have a very strong inkling that they'd be taken in the first round. There's a reason that everyone outside of the quarterbacks on the list is essentially locked into being selected at some point in the first round.

There was once a point in time in which Sanders felt likely to go with one of the first two selections of the draft. Dart and Milroe attending the festivities in person in a class that is seen as weaker suggests that the order of quarterbacks behind Ward could be more different than anyone could've expected months ago.