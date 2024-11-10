Updated NFL Draft order after Giants find embarrassing way to lose in Germany
It's safe to say that the 2024 season has not gone as planned for the New York Giants or the Carolina Panthers. They both entered Sunday's Week 10 matchup in Germany with records of 2-7, fighting to avoid finishing with the worst record in the NFL.
In a game that was frankly hard to watch, the Giants found an embarrassing way to lose. They came back from a 17-7 deficit to tie the game in their last possession of regulation, but a Tyrone Tracy Jr. fumble in the first play of overtime gifted the Panthers the ball deep in New York's territory. Eddy Pineiro made them pay, as he drilled a game-winning field goal.
This game didn't have playoff implications, but it certainly did impact the draft order. This is how the order looks ahead of the rest of the Week 10 matchups following New York's embarrassing loss against the lowly Panthers.
Updated NFL Draft order after Giants out-tank the Panthers
Here's how the NFL Draft order is shaping up after this game courtesy of Tankathon.
Order
Team
Record
1
New York Giants
2-8
2
New England Patriots
2-7
3
Jacksonville Jaguars
2-7
4
New Orleans Saints
2-7
5
Cleveland Browns
2-7
6
Las Vegas Raiders
2-7
7
Miami Dolphins
2-6
8
Tennessee Titans
2-6
9
Carolina Panthers
3-7
10
New York Jets
3-6
11
Dallas Cowboys
3-5
12
Cincinnati Bengals
4-6
13
Indianapolis Colts
4-5
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4-5
15
Seattle Seahawks
4-5
16
Los Angeles Rams
4-4
17
San Francisco 49ers
4-4
18
Chicago Bears
4-4
19
Denver Broncos
5-4
20
Arizona Cardinals
5-4
21
Los Angeles Chargers
5-3
22
Atlanta Falcons
6-3
23
Houston Texans
6-3
24
Green Bay Packers
6-3
25
Baltimore Ravens
7-3
26
Philadelphia Eagles
6-2
27
Pittsburgh Steelers
6-2
28
Minnesota Vikings
6-2
29
Washington Commanders
7-2
30
Buffalo Bills
7-2
31
Detroit Lions
7-1
31
Kansas City Chiefs
8-0
As frustrating as it is for Giants fans to watch yet another season be essentially over in November, a little bit of solace comes with the fact that they'd be picking No. 1 overall if the season ended right now. Games featuring the 2-7 teams will shake up the order, but for now, the Giants have the worst record in the NFL, handing them the No. 1 overall pick. There might not be a Caleb Williams to pick this time around, but the Giants can select their Daniel Jones replacement.
It's never good to have your season be over this early, but if the Giants are going to miss the playoffs anyway, it's better to have a top pick with the chance to take a quarterback rather than being stuck in the middle like they have been and miss out on one, as they did last year.
Meanwhile, the Panthers improved to 3-7, jumping all the way to the No. 9 overall pick. What they'd do at that spot remains to be seen. Would they take a quarterback to replace Bryce Young? Would they trade back to try and fill more of the slew of holes that they have on their roster? Would they take the best player available regardless of position? This Panthers team found a way to scrape by the Giants to win its second in a row, but much like New York, they're a team that needs a lot of work over the offseason.
The Panthers hold the No. 9 overall pick for now, but with other teams set to play later and a tough upcoming schedule featuring teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles on the horizon, it wouldn't be shocking at all to see them end the season picking higher.