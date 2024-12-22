NFL Draft order: What's at stake for No. 1 pick, Giants and Raiders in Week 16?
By Austen Bundy
The Week 16 NFL slate is full of matchups with playoff implications but for some the results Sunday will be more impactful on where they'll pick in the upcoming draft.
Specifically, the New York Giants (2-12) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) are essentially in a nosedive dog fight for the No. 1 overall pick. The G-Men currently own the top spot via the strength of schedule tie-breaker but that could quickly change in the final three games of the season.
Based on the two teams' remaining schedules, New York has the clearer path to the No. 1 pick with two of its three remaining opponents squarely in the playoff hunt. Las Vegas, albeit struggling with its own issues, has slightly more beatable opponents.
Do the Giants or Raiders need the No. 1 overall pick more desperately?
New York appeared to be exiting its tailspin in 2022 when then-starting quarterback Daniel Jones led the franchise to its first playoff victory since Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. However, since then the team has a combined 8-23 record and Jones was waived in November.
Las Vegas, however, has had eight or more wins in three of its last four seasons. 2024-25 is the first where it is on track for three or less wins since 2014. The team is in bad shape but still has some major pieces to build around.
The Giants are desperate for a franchise quarterback, as are the Raiders, but with the Chiefs dominating the AFC West, there's less opportunity for Las Vegas to turn things around with just the top pick in 2025.
New York needs a competent passer to get the ball to rookie receiver Malik Nabers, especially with his frustration levels hitting close to a fever pitch rather early in the abysmal season. Tanking in the final three weeks will be the best possible course the franchise can take as it prepares to change its fortunes.