It turns out NFL fans are addicted to watching the Dallas Cowboys fail
No team in the NFL moves the needle quite like the Dallas Cowboys and for that, you’ve got to give Jerry Jones credit.
Despite being one of the worst teams in the NFL so far this season, the Cowboys are still setting new viewing records. Even when they’re losing by nearly 30 points on national television. According to Sports Media Watch, the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday had more viewers than it did during its national window last season during Week 10.
This year, the national broadcast had an 11.9 rating with 24.61 million viewers. That’s up from last year’s national broadcast which was on FOX between the New York Giants and Cowboys, which had an 11.0 rating with 21.73 million viewers.
It makes you wonder, why are people watching this Dallas Cowboys team? There’s nothing appealing about them, as Dak Prescott was announced to be done for the year and Cooper Rush was announced the starter. We all knew how this game was going to go.
Bad season or not, Dallas Cowboys fans are going to watch their team on Sunday’s
Jones may be clueless about how to dig his team out of the hole it is in this season, but he certainly knows how to market his Cowboys. Why millions of viewers tune in to watch this team each week that routinely falls short of its expectations is baffling.
Most fans give up after their team has failed to look anything close to what it was supposed to to start the season. Yet somehow a team that doesn’t have its star quarterback and has one win over a team with a winning record, is still setting viewership records.
We’ll give them the benefit of the doubt that maybe NFL fans wanted to see if Saquon Barkley had more athletic antics that would wow even the most staunch Eagles hater. Or maybe those fans wanted to see if Trey Lance would get a real shot at proving he’s still an NFL quarterback.
The game had more viewers than the Sunday night contest between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. Mind you, Jared Goff threw five interceptions in the game and the Lions still won to remain atop the NFC standings.
It’s wild to think about, but again that’s the one thing Jones is good at. He can make the Cowboys relevant even when there’s no reason to care about them. The Cowboys could trade away every key player and people would still watch them, if only to troll them when they lose.