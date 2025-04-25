NFL fans put Browns on blast for trading away Travis Hunter

The Cleveland Browns did the unthinkable. They traded the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars, seemingly passing on Travis Hunter. Yeah, you read that right, the Browns decided they didn’t want to draft the Heisman Trophy winning, two-way superstar from Colorado. That pretty much sums up this franchise.

ESPN Sources:



🏈Browns are trading the No. 2 overall pick, a fourth-round pick (No. 104), and a sixth-round pick (No. 200) to the Jaguars.



🏈Jaguars are trading the No. 5 overall pick, a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126) and their 2026 first-round pick… pic.twitter.com/9J3QPHqhhU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2025

The Browns have a lot of work to do when it comes to roster construction. And they pretty much failed to begin that process, at least the right way. This probably confirms the Browns will take Shedeur Sanders with the No. 5 pick.

Cleveland did get a haul of picks from the Jaguars. Along with taking the No. 5 pick, they added another second round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126) and a 2026 first-round pick in the blockbuster move.

Social media didn’t hold back on the Browns passing on one of the best players in this draft class. The Browns can’t seem to escape the shadows of infamy.

All eyes tonight on the Cleveland Browns picking at #2 pic.twitter.com/SlU0Tbvupw — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 24, 2025

Depending on how you look at it, this could qualify as a stupid move. After all, the Browns just threw the entire draft into a whirlpool with the trade and now it's unclear what their play is this year. They could take Sanders or they could be turning their quarterback attention to next year.

That is a man who is thrilled not to have to live and work in Cleveland, and how can you blame him. Pure joy. #Browns — Geoff LaTulippe (@GeoffAgain) April 25, 2025

Hey now, Cleveland is a cool town. Terrible franchise, but fun city. Travis Hunter is a baller and is truly focused on football so Cleveland might have actually been the perfect situation for him. Either way, the Browns still come out on the losing end.

The Cleveland Browns should be banned from making picks in the NFL draft. — Paco Moreno (@pacodgr81) April 25, 2025

This is just funny. When you take into account this year is their first, first-round pick since the 2021 NFL Draft, it makes it that much worse. The Browns haven't really hit on a first-round pick in a long time at that either.

I thought Travis Hunter was gonna be a bust solely because he was going to Cleveland but now since the browns passed on him he’s gonna be a hall of famer — Patty (@PattyTakes213) April 25, 2025

This one hits too hard. The Cleveland Browns aren't known to produce Hall of Fame level players. Myles Garrett could fall into that category but there's one thing holding him back: a championship. And the Browns don't seem like they're getting any closer to winning one.

Who's to say Hunter is any better because he's not in Cleveland? Well history would show Hunter is probably better off not playing in Cleveland, but it's not like Jacksonville is any better.