NFL free agency landing spots for Azeez Ojulari: Multiple contenders in play
As the NFL offseason begins, the free agency period is shaping up. There's still more than three weeks before free agency opens up, but it's never too early to take a look at some of the top free agents and where they might land.
While there are a lot of star free agents on the market this offseason, including the likes of Stefon Diggs, Keenan Alle, Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson and many others, most of them are older veterans. For teams looking to add young talent, free agency doesn't have many options. But New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is the young star who many teams could be looking for.
Ojulari, 24, has played four full seasons with the Giants. Across four seasons, he has 22 sacks and 21 TFLs. This includes six sacks and seven TFLs in the 2024 season. Despite playing in 46 games, he's only started in 30 of them. He's slowly been improving as he gets more exposure in the NFL. If he lands with a team more willing to give him a shot, he could really breakout for double digit sacks in 2025.
If Ojulari decides to leave New York this offseason, which seems increasingly likely, which teams could be the top landing spots for the 24-year-old edge rusher?
3. Los Angeles Chargers
Judging the market for a 24-year-old free agent is quite difficult for a few reasons. One is it's quite rare for a player who's just 24 years old to land in unrestricted free agency. Players are usually 26 or 27 when they first land as a free agent. But Ojulari is younger than that, so it's more likely he lands a longer term deal this offseason.
One team that could be looking to add some youth on defense is the Jim Harbaugh-led Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are set to lose premier edge rusher Khalil Mack in free agency this offseason, and it's crucial that they look to replace him quickly. Los Angeles is a team built on its defense and Harbaugh would likely not have it any other way. There's a chance the Chargers could grab a Michigan edge rusher like Josaiah Stewart in the second or third round of the NFL Draft, but signing Ojulari in free agency just makes more sense.
Ojulari would fit perfectly in Mack's role on defense. Despite not being given the ability to start every day on the Giants defense, this is a role that Ojulari could earn very quickly with the Chargers. His best days are ahead of him and Los Angeles should capitalize on it now.
2. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are another team that's looking to add youth to the roster. After convincing legendary coach Pete Carroll to come out of retirement to be the next head coach of the team, it's clear the front office isn't looking to rebuild for the next decade. They want to win right now as well as years into the future. Adding Ojulari would help them do both.
While they have a premier edge rusher in Maxx Crosby, they don't have much pass rushing behind him. They were in the bottom half of the league in almost all pass rushing statistical categories in 2024, which has become a trend for the Raiders defense. Adding a veteran edge rusher could help them in 2025, but adding Ojulari would benefit them in 2025, 2026, 2027 and beyond.
He would also fit very well into their price range. The Raiders have plenty of money to spend this offseason, but there's a good chance they use a lot of it to upgrade the offense. They need to add to all of their skill positions in order to compete. Adding Ojulari on a long-term deal could be pretty affordable in terms of AAV.
1. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are a dream landing spot for basically any free agent this offseason. The Lions are a clear Super Bowl contender, and they weren't even at full strength in 2024. Early in the year, they lost Aidan Hutchinson to a season ending injury, which heavily handicapped their defense for the entire year. Hutchinson was likely headed for a Defensive Player of the Year award given how he began the year.
Adding Ojulari opposite of Hutchinson would give the Lions a premier pass rushing duo for years to come. Neither of these two have likely entered their prime years yet, which would be terrifying for opposing offense lines.
When both these players are playing at their best, they would have the chance to combine for 25 or 30 sacks in a single season, which is absolutely ridiculous to consider. It would make a lot of sense for Ojulari to want to land with a star-studded team like the Lions.
If Hutchinson doesn't return to his former self at 100 percent, it would be even more important for the Lions to land a star like Ojulari.