NFL Free Agent Offensive Lineman 2025: Ranking the top targets for the Vikings
By Luke Norris
For all of the strengths the Minnesota Vikings had during the 2024 NFL season, the offensive line really wasn't one of them.
To be fair, the unit as a whole was better than it was in the previous few seasons. And there were certainly plenty of teams that were far worse in this regard. Overall, though, it's not as if the Vikings were among the elite in this department, ranking 18th in PFF's final ratings for the regular season.
Yes, the loss of tackle Christian Darrisaw midway through the season didn't help, as he was seemingly set to earn his first Pro Bowl selection with the way he was playing. But it's not as if that loss was a complete disaster, as Cam Robinson was brought in from the Jacksonville Jaguars and filled in admirably.
The opposite side of the exterior wasn't much of an issue, as Brian O'Neill had a solid season, ranking 16th among all tackles with an overall PFF grade of 79.3.
The interior, however, left a lot to be desired, as left guard Blake Brandel, center Garrett Bradbury, and right guard Dalton Risner — who took over for Ed Ingram — had their fair share of struggles throughout the season, particularly in the pass-blocking department.
Overall, the Vikings ranked 27th in pass-blocking efficiency, surrendering 192 total pressures and 24.0 sacks on 626 pass plays. So, there's work to be done.
Robinson is set to become an unrestricted free agent, but there's no need to bring him back, as Darrisaw is expected to be ready to go for the 2025 season.
Of the other names mentioned above, Risner is the only one set to join Robinson on the open market, but one wouldn't think he's anywhere near the top of the Vikings' wish list once free agency begins.
Bradbury and Brandel are both under contract for next season, but as both have relatively low dead-cap figures, one or both could be cut without much consequence. Or, as they only have a combined cap hit of less than $10 million, both could be retained and could serve as backups if the Vikings go hunting for outside help in free agency.
And with ample cap space available, Minnesota will go looking for that help. To that end, here are a few options the Vikes could consider.
Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
Any team with money to spend and needing an upgrade at guard will undoubtedly be going after Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs, who's clearly the best option at his position among the upcoming crop of free agents.
Taken by the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, the Tennessee alum earned his first Pro Bowl selection this past season and ranked 14th among all guards in the NFL with a 75.3 overall rating.
Smith will be expensive, of course, and will likely command close to $20 million per season. Again, though, the Vikings have money to spend, and he would be a significant upgrade to the interior.
Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears
lf the Vikings are looking to poach from their own division, they should take a long look at Teven Jenkins of the Chicago Bears, who isn't viewed quite as highly as Smith but actually ranked one spot higher in the PFF guard rankings at No. 13 with an overall grade of 75.4.
The four-year veteran spent his time at left guard this season but has played on the right side in the past as well. So, that versatility could undoubtedly be an asset for Minnesota.
Another upside here is that the Vikings wouldn't have to shell out nearly as much money, as Smith is expected to command about half of what Smith will in free agency, So, Minnesota could get a bargain if they go this route.
Brandon Scherff
lf Minnesota wants to go even cheaper (and older), 33-year-old Brandon Scherff of the Jacksonville Jaguars could be an option.
Taken by the team now known as the Washington Commanders in the first round of the 2015 draft with the fifth overall pick, the former Iowa Hawkeye was among the best guards in the league during his time in the nation's capital, making five Pro Bowls in seven seasons and earning a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2020.
While he hasn't played at that same level in his three years with the Jags, Scherff still has some gas left in the tank, as evidenced by the fact that his 74.5 PFF pass-blocking grade this past season ranked 12th among guards.
It's tough to imagine him getting more than $8 million per season on a new deal, so the Vikings could easily go in this direction.
Drew Dalman
As we mentioned Garrett Bradbury above, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention at least one center.
In that regard, the best available player this offseason will be Drew Dalman of the Atlanta Falcons, who was one of the best centers in the league this past year. That's when he was on the field anyway, as the 2021 fourth-rounder missed eight games with an ankle injury.
Nevertheless, Dalman ranked fourth among centers with a 78.8 overall grade. By comparison, Bradbury ranked 27th at 62.8. The gap was even wider in the pass-blocking category as Dalman earned a 66.6, while Bradbury ended the season at 50.5.
If the Vikings opt to look elsewhere, Ryan Kelly of the Indianapolis Colts, Austin Corbett of the Carolina Panthers, and Coleman Shelton of the Bears could be viable options as well.