NFL Midseason grades for all 16 AFC teams in 2024: Jaguars declawed, but Chiefs are flawed
Week 11 kicked off Thursday night with a divisional showdown, and the homestanding Eagles knocked off the Commanders, 26-18.
Of course, that was a huge game in the NFC. That conference was addressed on Wednesday with grades for all 16 teams. Now it’s time to look at the American Football Conference, where amazingly only six teams own winning record after 10 weeks of action.
As was the case earlier this week, these grades are being given out now simply because every team in the National Football League has played in at least nine games this season. These marks are based on each team’s play from start to finish this year, as well as preseason expectations, and not just because they have an impressive record. It’s safe to say that the pickins have been slim this season to date when it comes to this conference.
Midseason grades for the 16 clubs in the AFC
Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
John Harbaugh’s squad has been virtually unstoppable on offense. Improved quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry are having All-Pro years, and the Ravens lead the NFL in points per game. Still, the defense has given up more offensive TDs in 10 games (29) than in 17 regular-season contests a year ago (24). This unit needs to make strides quickly if the club is to repeat as division champions.
Grade: B+
Buffalo Bills (8-2)
This team has been a bit of a surprise considering its offseason departures, most of those due to salary cap concerns. General manager Brandon Beane worked his magic in free agency and the draft, and dealt wideout Stefon Diggs to Houston. The Bills recently picked up wide receiver Amari Cooper. All told, quarterback Josh Allen has never looked better. Buffalo has one less win than the rest of the AFC East.
Grade: A-
Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)
Last season, the Bengals were last in the AFC North with a 9-8 mark and no Joe Burrow for the final seven games. This season, Zac Taylor’s getting a huge season from Burrow, but Cincinnati’s defense may be worse than a year ago. The club has already lost three games this season in which they scored more than 30 points. Wideout Ja’Marr Chase has been a monster, but the ground game ranks 29th in the league.
Grade: C
Cleveland Browns (2-7)
There were high hopes entering 2024, but the season has already been a major disappointment. Kevin Stefanski is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, and has done his best to keep things afloat. However, Deshaun Watson struggled when available, and now he’s out for the rest of the year. This was a club that finished 11-6 and was a playoff team in ’23, and the Browns have already dropped seven games. Ouch.
Grade: D
Denver Broncos (5-5)
It’s a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50. The Broncos have posted seven straight losing campaigns, but this version of the club seems much different despite losing the last two weeks. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has gotten better on a weekly basis, and Sean Payton has pushed a lot of the right buttons. However, can this team get over last Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs?
Grade: B
Houston Texans (6-4)
This was the biggest surprise in the league a year ago, and the club had arguably the best offseason in terms of adding talent. However, injuries to the receiving corps have hurt the Texans in recent weeks, and DeMeco Ryans’s club is now in the midst of a 1-3 stretch after a 5-1 start. Sunday night’s home loss to the Lions in which they blew a 23-7 third-quarter lead means the Texans are in need of some soul searching.
Grade: C+
Indianapolis Colts (4-6)
A season ago, first-time head coach Shane Steichen overcame the early-season loss of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, and Indianapolis finished 9-8 after the club sunk to 4-12-1 in 2022. This season has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride. Richardson has been in and out of the lineup (he’s back this Sunday). The defense has given up plenty of yards, and there’s been 17 takeaways. There’s also been 17 turnovers.
Grade: C-
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)
The decline is startling, and these days the team’s starting quarterback is out of action. Off a division title in 2022, the Jaguars opened 8-3 a season ago, then dropped five of its last six games. This season, the club currently owns the worst record in the AFC. Six of the team’s eight losses have come by five points or less. The offense has been sporadic, and no team in the league is allowing more total yards per contest.
Grade: D
Kansas City Chiefs (9-0)
Keep in mind that grades are based on overall performance, not just a win-loss record. Andy Reid’s team has been less-than-sharp on many occasions. The defending Super Bowl champions have scored at least 30 points just once in 2024. However, Steve Spagnuolo’s defense has risen to the occasion when needed, as has quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the special teams. The Chiefs’ resiliency is simply off the charts.
Grade: A-
Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)
There was a hint of progress for this organization last season after the team dismissed head coach Josh McDaniels. Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was promoted and led a strong second-half run. He was given the fulltime job, but it’s gone sideways for this club. Quarterback play has been troubling, and Maxx Crosby and the defense certainly deserve better. The Raiders have dropped five consecutive games.
Grade: D+
Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)
What a turnaround for a team that won only five games a season ago, and entered 2024 on a five-game skid. Jim Harbaugh has brought a new mentality to the Chargers, and it’s resulted in twice as many wins as losses after nine games. The Bolts feature a physical ground game, and just enough passing from five-year pro Justin Herbert. Harbaugh’s squad has limited each of its opponents to an amazing 20 points or less.
Grade: B+
Miami Dolphins (3-6)
There were high expectations in South Florida, and not having quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for four games didn’t help. However, the five-year signal-caller began the season struggling and still hasn’t truly found his groove. The defense has had its issues closing out games in the second half, although Anthony Weaver’s unit did come up big this past Monday night vs. the Rams. Still, the playoffs are possible in the shaky AFC.
Grade: C
New England Patriots (3-7)
First-time NFL head coach Jerod Mayo has gotten first crack at getting this program back on track. There have been some ugly moments for this club, but the move was recently made to insert rookie quarterback Drake Maye into the starting lineup and he’s provided somewhat of a spark. The defense has been a bit erratic, but there’s a scrappiness surrounding this team. The Pats are capable of being a playoff spoiler.
Grade: C
New York Jets (3-7)
A total disaster for a franchise that parted ways with head coach Robert Saleh after five games. The most disturbing aspect of the team’s play has been too many efforts when this club has looked simply lifeless. That was never more evident than in the Jets’ 31-6 loss to the Cardinals in Week 10. Struggling veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and company were shut down, and a talented defense was pushed around.
Grade: D-
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)
There was a lot of discussion this offseason when it came to Mike Tomlin’s quarterback situation. General manager traded for Justin Fields and grabbed Russell Wilson off the scrapheap. The latter is currently at the controls and the deep passing game is back in the Steel City. Najee Harris leads a potent ground game, while Pittsburgh’s defense has been pretty solid. This team is playing its best football at the perfect time.
Grade: A-
Tennessee Titans (2-7)
Brian Callahan has used two different starting quarterbacks, and Will Levis (10) and Mason Rudolph (5) have combined for 15 of the team’s 17 turnovers. Running back Tony Pollard has been solid, and wide receiver Calvin Ridley may be poised for a strong second half. The defense has spent most of 2024 ranked first in fewest yards allowed, but the club has just six takeaways. The special teams have been a disaster.