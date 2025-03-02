NFL Mock Draft: 49ers 3-round 2025 projection after moving on from Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel was a big name for the 49ers' offense in 2024 but his impact on the team was nothing special. That's why San Francisco's draft strategy will not change drastically after offloading the versatile wide receiver.

The 49ers did pick up a fifth-round pick in the deal which gives them the ability to move up and down the draft board as they see fit. Expect GM John Lynch to be active when it comes to trading up for a player he sees as a perfect fit for his roster.

Interestingly, Samuel's departure does not leave the team with a massive hole at receiver. They've done a good job of future-proofing the receiver room in anticipation of losing Samuel. The 49ers will not feel any pressure to draft a like-for-like replacement for Samuel in the early rounds.

What San Francisco does need to do is strengthen their options in both trenches. Read on to see how the 49ers can accomplish that in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

49ers trading WR Deebo Samuel to the Commanders for a 5th-round pick. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/V5hiStDf66 — NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2025

49ers mock draft Round 1 pick: Kelvin Banks Jr.

Scouts are split over whether Kelvin Banks Jr. profiles as a tackle or guard at the pro level. The 49ers need help at both spots which makes his versatility a plus for the franchise. Taking him at No. 11 might be a little bit of a reach but he's got the talent required to make an immediate impact for Kyle Shanahan's offense in 2025.

Banks has good strength up front, but the skill that separates him from his peers is his foot speed. At Texas he excelled when he was tasked with getting to the second level and blowing open holes for his running backs. His ability to get off the line of scrimmage and make blocks in space can make him a weapon for the 49ers' offense.

Texas OT Kelvin Banks has met formally

with the 49ers and they talked to him about playing RT pic.twitter.com/xe3Nvp1tJK — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) March 1, 2025

The fact that Banks has already spoken with the 49ers about playing right tackle is a big tell here. That gives him a chance to be a terrific value at No. 11. The franchise might try to trade down and still land Banks in the middle of Round 1 but that might be too much risk for Lynch and the front office.

49ers mock draft Round 2 pick: Bradyn Swinson

Nick Bosa could easily be the next big-name star to leave San Francisco in the next 12 months. That's why nabbing a toolsy edge rusher like Bradyn Swinson in Round 2 would be a shrewd choice for San Francisco's front office.

The former LSU standout lacks ideal size to hold up against the run on the edge but he makes up for that with elite athleticism on the perimeter. He has track speed and powerful hands that allow him to torment opposing linemen. He'll also enter the NFL with a nice variety of pass-rushing moves that can help him make an immediate impact.

Swinson may never turn into a dominant three-down defender but he's got the potential to rack up double-digit sacks even as a situational player. That makes him a great pick for the 49ers in Round 2.

49ers mock draft Round 3 pick: Mason Taylor

The 49ers have two third-rounders in this year's draft which will allow them to focus on taking the best player available. George Kittle is firmly entrenched as the team's No. 1 tight end but drafting Mason Taylor would give San Francisco's offense the ability to utilize more two tight end sets in 2025.

Taylor isn't going to wow anyone with his in-line blocking skills but he's got great athleticism that will help him take advantage of mismatches in the slot. He impressed scouts at the combine with his overall workout which could have his stock rising as the draft approaches.

Some fans might prefer to see this pick used to fill a noticeable hole on the depth chart but the options behind Kittle are uninspiring. Taylor is just the sort of versatile chess piece that Shanahan loves to leverage. He'd be a great third-rounder for the 'Niners.

49ers mock draft Round 3 pick: Tate Ratledge

If the 49ers want Banks to stay at tackle they still need to add reinforcements at guard. Circling back to land Tate Ratledge in Round 3 would check that box for San Francisco.

The former Georgia star is a rock solid prospect who does his best work in close quarters. He shows good leverage at the point of attack which allows him to create interior space for his running backs. Ratledge doesn't have elite skill when it comes to getting to the next level but that isn't a massive issue in the context of San Francisco's offense.

Drafting a guard in Round 3 won't excite the team's fan base but it might help boost their win total in 2025. Ratledge can come to San Francisco and start right away.