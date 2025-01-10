NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams that should be willing to trade up for Abdul Carter
Edge rushers are not as popular as quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, but guys who can sack the quarterback can cause teams to make aggressive trades to acquire them. That's why Abdul Carter could be the subject of significant trade interest in Round 1.
The former Penn State standout is widely considered to be the top edge-rusher in this year's class. Some analysts like him enough to believe he should be in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick. Predictably, his agent is not holding back in his praise for Carter. Drew Rosenhaus has already gone on record with his belief that his client will be a "future All-Pro."
That might be a premature statement for some NFL scouts, but there's no question Carter has the sort of speed and bend off the edge that pro teams covet. He looks like the most likely pass-rusher to turn into a double-digit sack artist in this year's draft class. That's why the following three teams may be looking to move up the draft board to add him to their respective defenses.
3. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers would love to stay put at No. 8 and let Carter fall to them but his stellar play during the College Football Playoff means that won't happen. If the Panthers want to land the draft's top edge rusher they need to move up several spots in Round 1.
Carolina's defense was historically bad in 2024. They were certainly hurt by Derrick Brown's season-ending injury but their pass rush never got going. Expecting Jadeveon Clowney to come back and boost the group in 2025 is more of a hope than a plan.
It's unclear if coordinator Ejiro Evero will return as the team's defensive coordinator. That raises the possibility that the Panthers could switch from a three to a four-man front. Carter has the versatility to play as a standard defensive end or a standup outside linebacker depending on the team's system.
The Panthers might not have the appetite to give up more draft capital after dealing for Bryce Young so recently, but they could be tempted by Carter if he starts to fall on draft night.
2. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons have been looking for a top-flight edge rusher for what feels like years. Matthew Judon gave the unit a little extra oomph in 2024 but they still lack a guy who really forces opposing offenses to shift their blocking schemes.
Allowing Grady Jarrett to eat up blocks on the front line would free Carter up to rush opposing quarterbacks with reckless abandon. Atlanta needs to find a way to help their secondary by increasing their sack totals. Carter is a perfect fit for what the Falcons want and need to do on defense.
The challenge for the Falcons' front office is that moving up from No. 15 into the top five will be an expensive proposition. Atlanta must be convinced that Carter is going to be a superstar if they are going to pay that kind of premium. Edge rusher is the franchise's biggest need and they have to find a way to come out of the draft with a defensive end with star potential.
1. Green Bay Packers
The Packers need to come out of this draft with a new starting cornerback and an edge rusher who can make an immediate impact. That might make it impossible for them to pay the immense cost to move from No. 24 into position to take Carter.
It's still a move that GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff need to consider. Rashan Gary will return on one side of coordinator Jeff Hafley's defensive line but the other edge position is open for business. Carter would give the unit a speed-rushing option they don't currently have on the roster.
If the Packers want to go from good to great in 2025 they need to take some big offseason swings. Some of that can be accomplished in free agency but the draft will be a key component of the team's evolution. Making a bold move to go up to grab Carter in Round 1 would serve notice to the rest of the NFL that Green Bay is ready to compete for another Super Bowl title.