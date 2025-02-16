NFL Mock Draft: Broncos 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins
Landing Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft goes down as a big win for GM George Paton and the Broncos front office. Now the pressure is on Denver's higher-ups to add new weapons for their rookie quarterback in this year's big event.
Wide receiver isn't the only place where the Broncos need to add help via the first three rounds. Head coach Sean Payton would love to see a more dynamic tight end added to his offensive depth chart. On defense, Denver can benefit from adding talent at linebacker and safety before Week 1 of the 2025 season arrives.
The Broncos can do some of this work in free agency, but landing immediate starters with their first three draft picks could do wonders to set the franchise up for long-term success. Read on to discover how Denver's first three picks could go.
Broncos mock draft Round 1 pick: Matthew Golden
Troy Franklin had some nice moments as a rookie wideout, but there's still plenty of possible improvement available in Denver's receiver room. Adding Matthew Golden with the No. 20 overall pick would give Nix and Payton more talent to work with next season.
Golden really improved his draft stock during Texas' College Football Playoff run. He has all the speed and big-play ability that NFL teams want to deploy on the outside. Golden also showed a good ability to generate separation on shorter routes working with head coach Steve Sarkisian's route tree with the Longhorns.
The concerns about Golden at the next level center around his ability to play with force and physicality. He also struggled with drops during his final regular season at Texas. The latter seems to be more of a matter of focus than any sort of physical concern.
Payton and his offensive staff know how to get the most out of a unique receiver talent like Golden. They can land him towards the end of Round 1 and reasonably expect him to be an above-average starter as a rookie. He would give them excellent value if he falls to No. 20 on draft day.
Broncos mock draft Round 2 pick: Chris Paul Jr.
If the Broncos are going to gain ground on their AFC rivals next season they need to add a linebacker capable of boosting their pass defense. That's why going for former Ole Miss standout Chris Paul Jr. makes so much sense for them in Round 2.
Paul isn't a great fit for teams that want to find a true thumper who can get downhill and stuff the run. He's more of a finesse linebacker checking in at 6-1, 224 pounds. The flipside of that lack of size is that his speed really popped against SEC competition with the Rebels.
That raw athleticism will need a lot of refinement at the next level if Paul is going to learn how to actualize all of his physical gifts. He has the speed required to stay with tight ends and running backs but he needs to cut down on his risk taking in coverage.
If he learns to recognize plays at a higher level it should help him leverage his speed to make more big plays via blitzes or in coverage. Some scouts might see Paul as a bit of a one-trick pony but there's enough untapped potential to his game to justify Denver taking him in the second round.
Broncos mock draft Round 3 pick: Gunnar Helm
Going back to Texas to find another weapon for Nix would represent good business for the Broncos. Gunnar Helm is just the sort of tight end who can help Nix continue to get the ball out of his hands quickly against blitzing defenses.
Helm has good size for his position and has just enough speed to threaten opposing secondaries via seam routes. He's going to make his money as a big body who can keep the chains moving on short and intermediate routes.
It's easy to see how Payton can leverage a weapon like Helm in the pros. He'd be a great receiver to sprint out alongside Nix into flat routes. Helm has enough juice after the catch to take those sort of modest routes and turn them into first downs by shedding a would-be tackler or two.
Helm isn't going to be a superstar in the pros but he can be a valuable weapon for a quarterback with Nix's skill set. The Broncos would love to see him fall to the third round and start his NFL career in Denver.