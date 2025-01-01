NFL mock draft: Browns 3-round projection with Cleveland in QB range
The Browns' five game losing streak has them in position to solve their biggest roster issue via the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland desperately needs to find a quarterback they believe can propel them into the future.
The franchise's recent decision to restructure Deshaun Watson's contract was not a sign of confidence in him as their quarterback of the present. It was strictly a financial move designed to free up cap space to make other moves in the offseason.
If the Browns have an opportunity to come away with a quarterback in Round 1 they will absolutely pull the trigger. Here's how the first three rounds might play out for Cleveland.
Browns mock draft Round 1 pick: Shedeur Sanders
Tankathon currently projects the Browns to have the No. 3 overall pick. The good news is that the Patriots are slated to pick ahead of Cleveland and they already have their young quarterback. That positions GM Andrew Berry and his staff to land one of the top two signal callers in this year's class.
The debate over which quarterback should go No. 1 overall should rage for weeks to come. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the two passers in the frame to top their position group. The difference between the two is a matter of personal preference.
The Browns should prefer Sanders because he has already proven his ability to play well in cold weather. They need an offensive talisman who can help them win home games in northeast Ohio when the weather turns ugly. Ward might be able to do that as well, but Sanders' ability to do it is a certainty.
Sanders can give the Browns' offense an immediate list with his pinpoint accuracy. He doesn't just complete passes, he puts them in the perfect spot to allow his receivers to produce yards after the catch. His ability to do that this season behind a porous offensive line at Colorado is another mark in his favor for the Browns' brain trust.
Ward has the edge over Sanders in mobility but that won't be enough to make Cleveland choose him. If Sanders is on the board when Cleveland goes on the clock they should pick him with zero hesitation.
Browns mock draft Round 2 pick: Harold Fannin, Jr.
David Njoku has struggled with injuries in recent years and is starting to get up there in age. Now is the perfect time for the Browns to help their young quarterback by giving him a new, dynamic tight end to work with.
Harold Fannin Jr. might not be playing at a Power Four program but he has serious talent. He can give any team that drafts him a big boost in their vertical passing game. The former Bowling Green standout has good speed and excellent hands. His game is suited perfectly to hurt opposing secondaries with intermediate and deep routes down the seam.
His blocking game will need to improve if Cleveland, or any other team, is going to deploy him as an in-line blocker. He has the size required to grow that part of his game, but his effort and technique will both need work at the pro level. The Browns can nab him in Round 2 and use him in the pass game while the rest of his game rounds into form.
Browns mock draft Round 3 pick: Dorian Strong
Cleveland needs to add more talent in the secondary to contend with the passing attacks inside their own division. Drafting a high-level athlete like Dorian Strong in Round 3 would give their defense a big boost.
Strong is a long, athletic corner who projects as a solid cover corner at the next level. He needs to refine his technique before he's trusted to play on the outside in single coverage. The former Virginia Tech star gets too handsy at the top of routes to avoid drawing pass interference flags at the next level.
Choosing Strong in Round 3 is the right kind of gamble for the Browns to take. If he cleans up his technique, he can turn into an above average starter on the outside or in the slot. His athleticism and versatility can boost Cleveland's defensive efficiency early in his pro career.