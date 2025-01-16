NFL Mock Draft: Chargers 3-round 2025 projection after disappointing playoff exit
No one can deny the immediate positive effects that Jim Harbaugh had upon his arrival on the Los Angeles Chargers sidelines. The Bolts made the NFL Playoffs after a forgettable 2023 campaign. Unfortunately, it also can't be denied that Harbaugh and Justin Herbert didn't continue the good vibes train into the postseason.
Despite being favored going on the road to face the Houston Texans, the Chargers laid a complete egg in the Wild Card Round on Saturday. Herbert threw four interceptions in a baffling effort from the star quarterback while the defense, albeit not being helped in the field position battle by the turnovers, couldn't find enough answers in the eventual 32-12 loss.
The good news is that this was the Chargers after one offseason with Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz. With more work, specifically in the 2025 NFL Draft, LA can improve their chances even more so as they eye next year's playoffs — specifically if the three rounds we're about to see in this NFL mock draft projection were to go like this.
Round 1, Pick 23: EDGE Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)
There's a chance that Khalil Mack either retires or signs elsewhere this offseason, which would be a huge loss for the Chargers defensive front. While someone like Tuli Tuipulotu or Bud Dupree are in the building as rotational pieces with Joey Bosa, they could use a true running mate to be at the forefront of the pass rush for the long term.
There's no better player in that range to accomplish that than Ohio State captain Jack Sawyer. We just saw him completely wreck the Cotton Bowl in the College Football Playoff with his relentless pressure on Quinn Ewers but that's par for the course for the Buckeyes star. Sawyer graded out as the eighth-best edge defender in college football this past season according to PFF ($) en route to 10 sacks and 34 hurries on the year. He's a monster.
Some will make comments about Harbaugh drafting an Ohio State player, but who cares? I guarantee you that Harbaugh cares more about getting a good football player who helps the Chargers win games. Sawyer checks that box with flying colors.
Round 2, Pick 55: WR Jayden Higgins (Iowa State)
Make no mistake, Herbert's struggles in the Wild Card Round were largely on the quarterback. Throwing four interceptions, almost no matter the circumstances, is unacceptable for a player being paid at the level he and with his level of ability. At the same time, though, you have to reasonably believe that if Herbert had any reliable pass-catchers other than rookie Ladd McConkey, things could've been at least marginally better.
Enter Iowa State star Jayden Higgins, who could be a perfect addition to this lacking receiver room. After racking up 1,730 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Cyclones, he capped off his college career with his best season yet, posting 87 receptions for 1,185 yards and nine scores. Higgins has a big, long frame at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds and he lives up to that, posting a 58.5% contested catch rate this past season. He's sure-handed but also has nice agility and speed for his size, even if that's not a game-changer.
Adding someone to be a more prototypical WR1 than McConkey could be a force multiplier for Herbert and the Chargers offense. He's the perfect complement for this offense and would be a substantial upgrade over the dregs of Quentin Johnston or the oft-injured Josh Palmer.
Round 3, Pick 87: TE Harold Fannin Jr. (Bowling Green)
I'm absolutely aware of the fact that the Chargers could use an inline tight end who can basically upgrade from Will Dissly, especially with the bad taste he left in everyone's mouths with his costly drops in the playoff loss. At the same time, though, much like we talked about with Higgins already, this offense needs reliable weapons more than anything else and Harold Fannin Jr. could be a steal in that capacity for LA in the third round.
One could make the argument that Fannin was robbed of the Mackey Award for the best tight end in college football this past season. He was truly a do-it-all weapon for Bowling Green, lining up all over the formation and doing whatever was ask. That resulted in him reeling in an unreal 117 receptions for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns. He lined up inline, in the backfield, and in the slot.
For all of Harbaugh's old-school tendencies, he's also unafraid to get creative with his personnel, something we've seen at every stop in his career in both college and the NFL. Fannin could be perfect for that while also getting another weapon for Herbert to elevate this offense further.