NFL Mock Draft: 3-round Cowboys projection after hiring Brian Schottenheimer
Hiring Brian Schottenheimer wasn't the sexy hire that many Dallas Cowboys fans were clamoring for but that does not mean he can't be successful in Dallas. One thing he does have on his side is continuity. He will make subtle changes in Dallas but he will not initiate a complete roster or philosophical overhaul.
That means his hiring should not drastically change what the Cowboys will do in April's NFL Draft. Schottenheimer is a former offensive coordinator who has a tendency to lean on the run game, but he's also overseen some prolific passing attacks during his career.
His hiring might lead some fans to believe that Ashton Jeanty is destined to be the team's first-round pick. Focusing on the offensive line would be the more prudent strategy. Here's how the Cowboys should treat the first three picks of their upcoming draft class.
Round 1, Pick 12: OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)
Admittedly, fan reaction in Dallas will be ugly if they pass on Jeanty in favor of Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 12 overall pick. The reality is that the Cowboys need to find a replacement for free agent Zack Martin at right guard if they want to run the ball effectively next season.
Banks Jr. played left tackle during his collegiate career at Texas but he profiles as a player who will kick inside at the next level. He has good hand strength and agile feet which help him stymie opposing pass rushers at the point of attack. The Cowboys will be more interested in the speed he shows on pulls and second-level blocks as traits that can help unlock their ground game.
Some fans might question the value of taking a guard with such a premium pick but Banks Jr. can be an immediate starter for the Cowboys. Getting that kind of certainty at a position of need makes taking a guard at 12 a smart move by Jerry Jones and his front office.
It's possible that Dallas might prefer to go with a more pure guard prospect. If that's the case, Tyler Booker of Alabama could be the pick here. Banks Jr. has more versatility which is why he should go slightly before his SEC rival.
Round 2, Pick 44: RB Cam Skattebo (Arizona State)
Cam Skattebo is not in Jeanty's league as a running back prospect but he can be a rookie contributor for the Cowboys. His physical play in the College Football Playoff for Arizona State boosted his draft stock to the point that he has a strong chance of being drafted in Round 2.
Skattebo does not have the speed to be a true big-play threat, but he can keep the chains moving with his physical running style. He shows a real knack for falling forward on his collegiate tape. Interestingly, Skattebo doesn't always seek contact which should allow him to be a durable back at the next level.
The Cowboys will also be attracted to Skattebo's ability to contribute on third down. He leverages his size to be a quality pass protector as long as he's not asked to handle speed rushers from the perimeter. Arizona State did not ask a ton from him in terms of catching the ball out of the backfield but he shows potential in that regard.
The Cowboys can't expect Skattebo to handle all of their rushing attempts in 2025 but he can partner with a veteran to establish a quality one-two punch. Bringing back Rico Dowdle and partnering him with Skattebo could be a lethal pairing in Schottenheimer's offense.
Round 3, Pick 76: DE Sai'vion Jones (LSU)
The Cowboys need to start planning for life after DeMarcus Lawrence even if they retain the veteran edge rusher in free agency. Adding a toolsy, power rusher like Sai'vion Jones in Round 3 could help Dallas do just that.
Jones is far from a finished product at the defensive end position. He'll likely need to add more weight to hold up against the run in the NFL. He managed to produce pressure at LSU without possessing a wide array of pass-rushing moves. The Cowboys' coaching staff will need to give him more tricks to work with if they want him to be a quality rookie contributor.
Jones is the right kind of end to pair with Micah Parsons for Dallas' front seven. He can be the bulkier, power guy who serves as the foil for Parsons' speed off the edge. It might take him a while to get up and running at the pro level but he's got real upside. That's why he makes sense for a team like the Cowboys who needs to find another difference-maker up front.