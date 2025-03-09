NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins

Any chance the Miami Dolphins have of closing the gap on the Bills in the AFC East next season rests on keeping Tua Tagovailoa healthy. GM Chris Grier and his front office staff need to upgrade their offensive line in the offseason if they want to keep their quarterback healthy in 2025.

This year's free agency class is not chocked full of high-impact lineman. There are a few guards that could be of interest to the Dolphins but the tackle class is particularly weak. That's why Miami will need to look to the draft to upgrade thier options up front.

The team's defense cannot be ignored though. Finding a new starter at safety and upgrading the interior of the line should also be priorities in the draft. The Dolphins cannot fill all their roster holes in the first three rounds of the draft but here's how they can take a major step forward with their first three picks.

Dolphins mock draft Round 1 pick: Kelvin Banks Jr.

Scouts are split over whether or not Kelvin Banks Jr. profiles better at guard or tackle at the pro level. Fortunately for the Dolphins, they have needs at both spots. That's why nabbing him with the No. 13 overall pick would represent good business for the franchise.

Banks played tackle at Texas and showed good footwork out on the perimeter. That agility also stands out on film when he's asked to get to the second level to spring his running backs for big games. That is why some talent evaluators believe he can be an All-Pro guard.

Miami would be wise to give him a chance to start out at tackle with the idea that they can kick him inside if he struggles. Then again, the fact that both of last year's starting guards are headed to free agency might convince the Dolphins to plug him in as an immediate starter on the interior. No matter where he ends up, Banks can help Miami protect their quarterback right away.

Dolphins mock draft Round 2 pick: T.J. Sanders

Calais Campbell is a free agent and even if he comes back, he cannot be expected to play at a high level forever. That's why finding a physical defensive lineman in Round 2 is a shrewd strategy by the Dolphins' front office.

T.J. Sanders isn't going to wow anyone with his pass rushing acumen, but he can give Miami some physicality they need up front. He's a violent player at the point of attack who can really help boost the Dolphins' run defense. Sanders needs to improve his footwork to make more plays in the backfield, but that's something that can be improved with coaching at the pro level.

Some Dolphins fans might want to see their team take a bigger swing in Round 2, but they need to hit some singles and doubles on defense. Sanders can give them a nice piece to build around up front as they try to get younger and more athletic on defense.

Dolphins mock draft Round 3 pick: Anthony Belton

The idea that Banks may be deployed as a guard means the Dolphins need to circle back later in the draft and add talent at tackle. Anthony Becton lacks the agility required to be an elite pass-protector but his power on the outside could be an asset to Miami's ground game.

The former NC State standout uses his massive frame and long arms to push opposing lineman out of the way on a regular basis. He gets in trouble when he's asked to hold up against speed rushers in space. There's no way around the reality that he is not an outstanding athlete.

His power is what makes him a potential value for Miami in Round 3. They need a nasty streak on offense and Becton is a player that can help provide that. He should not be counted on as an immediate starter but he's got the traits required to grow into an above-average starter before his rookie contract expires. The Dolphins' coaching staff will need to work with him to get the most out of his potential but he's a worthwhile gamble in Round 3.