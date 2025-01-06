NFL Mock Draft: 3-round Falcons 2025 projection to not blow playoff spot again
By John Buhler
The suffering has to stop at some point, right? It has been a long and painfully frustrating seven years since the Atlanta Falcons last made the playoffs. Not since the 2017 campaign has this team posted a winning record. After three straight years of 7-10 Arthur Smith nonsense, Raheem Morris did one win better at 8-9, despite Atlanta having its most talented roster in years. Yet again, coaching matters.
Morris may be under fire, but not to the degree of general manager Terry Fontenot, and absolutely not to the degree of defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. Atlanta had the talent to win at least 10 games and did not get it done for something I can only describe as Falcons reasons. The team seems to be well-constructed, at least offensively, but we have seen the last of Kirk Cousins playing for this team.
So what I want to do today is turn our collective attention to the 2025 NFL Draft. Atlanta will have the No. 15 pick but needs to nail its first several picks to make sure the playoffs will be a thing for the Falcons next year. They have no choice but to improve the defense. I would also argue that they could use another weapon on offense, just in case injuries were to wreak havoc on this team next season.
Let's start with a local product, one who made an immediate impact in college football's best league.
Round 1: EDGE/LB Jalon Walker (Georgia)
Assuming he does eventually declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, I think the Falcons would be wise to target Butkus winner Jalon Walker out of Georgia with their first-round pick. Walker was arguably the best player on a loaded UGA defense. The Falcons are in dire need of a disruptive presence in the front seven of their defense. Walker single-handedly took over a few games for the Dawgs this year.
There are two other Georgia stars on defense I think Atlanta should target. Edge rusher Mykel Williams may be off the board before the Falcons pick. Safety Malaki Starks seems like a late first-round selection. Again, should Walker declare, he projects to be a mid first-round pick, right around where the Falcons are sitting. All I know is they have to go defense with their first-round pick this year.
Whether it be Starks, Walker, Williams or any defensive player of note, I can get behind the selection.
Round 2: CB Denzel Burke (Ohio State)
To really help take the defense over the top, I would look at adding a piece in the secondary with Atlanta's second-round pick. One player who could be available around where the Dirty Birds are picking in round two would be Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke. To me, Atlanta needs to add a piece to potentially offset losing Justin Simmons in free agency, as well as account for some depth.
Ohio State is every bit the blue-blood that is Georgia, but there is one thing I really like about their defensive backs coming out. They go up against arguably the best receiving corps in the country, year in and year out, in practice several times a week. It may not be Burke who the Falcons target with their second-round pick, but right now, he checks the box of the position group I want in round two.
Furthermore, I am only interested in drafting players from blue-bloods who have played in big games.
Round 3: WR Tez Johnson (Oregon)
My third and final pick of this abbreviated Falcons NFL mock draft is Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson. Like Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo and Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter, Johnson is a player all 32 NFL teams would love to have. He played at emerging power Oregon, having caught passes from Dillon Gabriel last year and his adoptive brother Bo Nix the year before that.
I would venture to guess that Nix's team in the Denver Broncos may prioritize drafting Johnson more so than any other team in the league. Conversely, Johnson is the ideal receiver in this offense to help take the top off the defense. He is a receiver Michael Penix Jr. cannot overthrow. His route running and explosiveness make him a fantasy football darling right away. Johnson will be going in day two.
If Atlanta goes defensive front-seven, defensive back and wide receiver, one, two, three, I'll be thrilled!