NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders 3-round 2025 projection after NFL free agency

After the conclusion of the 2024 season, many believed the Las Vegas Raiders would undergo a full rebuild, especially with rumors swirling about their potential hire of now-Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. However, that perspective shifted when they appointed Pete Carroll as head coach. Carroll, along with new general manager John Spytek, made it clear that their focus is on winning now.

The Raiders finished 4-13 and placed fourth in the AFC West in 2024, competing against a loaded division featuring the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos. With Andy Reid, Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton, and now Pete Carroll, the competition is legendary.

The Raiders' draft history has primarily focused on developing their defense, which struggled significantly during the 2010s, often ranking among the worst in the league. However, since Patrick Graham took over, the situation has changed. Now, the offense has become stagnant over the past two seasons.

As they enter the draft process with needs on both sides of the ball, we might see a more balanced approach for this class — specifically, two offensive players and one defensive player among the first three selections. No particular order: running back (RB), wide receiver (WR), quarterback (QB), cornerback (CB), and linebacker (LB).

Round 1: RB Ashton Jeanty

The running back position is one of Vegas' most pressing needs, as the 2024 group was inefficient and often stalled drives throughout the regular season. None of the current players excelled at pass protection either. Drafting Jeanty would be an ideal solution for their running back situation.

He's a day-one impact starter, providing OC Chip Kelly with the wide-zone running back that can also attack inside gaps quickly and effectively. Jeanty's playstyle, contact balance, and ability to protect the quarterback are perfect for this system and for Geno Smith.

Round 2: CB Trey Amos

Amos is severely underrated in the draft world. He has Pro Bowl-caliber potential and excels in both press and zone coverage. He possesses very good length and uses it effectively to make an impact in press coverage and at the catch point, allowing him to extend for the football.

In Graham's system, he could potentially move around through multiple positions depending on whether they bring anyone else in from free agency and how the draft plays out

Round 3: WR Jalen Royals

I personally have Royals with a first-round grade and as my WR2 on my board. He's consensus around mid-day two, though, so there could be a chance he's available early inrRound 3 depending on how the draft falls.

Royals is a schematically versatile prospect. He is a three-level threat with the ability to win at the catch point and dominate in the red zone. His play style and potential are similar to that of Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.