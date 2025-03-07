Raiders come to a quarterback realization that has Pete Carroll written all over it

Did you expect anything else? As soon as Pete Carroll came aboard to be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, he was going to pursue a veteran quarterback. Carroll did not come back to the NFL as a 70-something head coach to orchestrate a rebuild, one that the Raiders probably need, but that is neither here nor there. They are ready to compete now! Just look at Maxx Crosby's extension.

During Carroll's season out of football, the former head coach of the Seattle Seahawks saw the Silver and Black trot out there Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder under center, all to no avail. Minshew was not healthy. O'Connell looked like a fourth-round pick. Ridder played like a guy the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals smartly passed on after kicking the tires on his viability.

While I was hoping the Raiders would be interested in trading up from No. 6 to draft Colorado starter Shedeur Sanders, does Carroll really have time to groom a rookie? He wants a guy he knows and trusts stat! It is why the Raiders should be in the market to acquire veteran quarterbacks the likes of Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or even Justin Fields if Carroll wants him.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Friday morning of the Raiders' intention to land a veteran.

The Las Vegas Raiders are exploring veteran quarterback options on the free agent and trade market, per sources.



That includes the possibility of trading for a current starting QB. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 7, 2025

What does this all mean to a Raiders team that was not even close to competing last NFL season?

When it comes to the likes of Darnold, Fields, Rodgers and Wilson, all of whom either are or are expected to be testing NFL free agency. As far as Cousins is concerned, the Falcons are still mulling the idea of potentially trading him. I think the last bit of Russini's tweet about "the possibility of trading for a current starting [quarterback]" speaks volumes. Could there be more than just these five guys?

Not to say that I would do it, but the San Francisco 49ers still need to figure out what comes next with Brock Purdy's contract. Carroll competed against him in-division for a few years. Geno Smith could be had by his former team, one that Mike Macdonald seems set on heading toward a rebuild. A third quarterback trade option could be a familiar face the New Orleans Saints no longer love in Derek Carr.

What I am getting at is the Raiders are not going to enter the 2025 NFL Draft without some sort of solution at quarterback. While I am not going to rule out them potentially drafting a guy, it seems as though Carroll would much rather roll with a veteran quarterback he has seen play plenty of football before. My biggest concern is what if nobody wants to go to the Raiders? Give me Jameis Winston!

Keep in mind that Carroll is a defensive-minded head coach and Chip Kelly will be calling the offense.