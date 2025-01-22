NFL Mock Draft: Patriots 3-round projection after reuniting with Josh McDaniels
Mike Vrabel is already in the building with the New England Patriots, a return to Foxborough for the Super Bowl-winning linebacker who spent eight seasons with the franchise. And now he's bringing back another familiar face with New England as Josh McDaniels is being hired as the Patriots offensive coordinator for the third time in his career.
A reunion with McDaniels is far from surprising, especially after initial reports following Vrabel's hiring (or even before in some cases) that he was the favorite to return as OC. Considering that he's also a six-time Super Bowl champion as a coordinator with the Patriots who also knows Vrabel and led Mac Jones to a Top 10 offense, having him work with Drake Maye certainly seems like a positive idea.
Having said that, the Patriots have plenty of work ahead this offseason to build with Maye and McDaniels. While free agency will certainly play a hefty role in that, I would argue the 2025 NFL Draft will be more important given that the young talent to grow alongside the young quarterback could be crucial for the franchise's future.
Armed with the No. 4 overall pick and quarterback-needy teams ahead of them, though, the draft offers the opportunity to make real waves. While the defense also could use some work, though, hiring McDaniels lends me to believe it could be offense-heavy early in the 2025 draft. That's how we're operating with this latest mock draft projection for the first three rounds.
Round 1, Pick 4: WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
There's an argument to be made for Travis Hunter coming off the board to the Patriots at No. 4 and, considering he's the most talented prospect in the draft, you'd be foolish to argue with that. There is also a chance, however, that he could go off the board to either the Browns or Giants depending on how the quarterback situation shakes out and what both teams need. Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona is anything but a consolation prize for New England and Drake Maye, though.
Coming off of back-to-back 1,300+ yard seasons with the Wildcats and 18 combined touchdowns over the past two years, McMillan checks the boxes as a true No. 1 type receiver. He boasts an enormous frame at 6-foot-5, 212 pounds but isn't bound to that size in the way someone like DK Metcalf is. The Arizona product displays rare agility, quickness and movement skills for someone his size in addition to still being a big-bodied winner in contested-catch situations.
Obviously, the Patriots lack anything remotely resembling a No. 1 option in the passing game. Even if New England signs such a player like Tee Higgins in free agency, adding McMillan to the mix would only strengthen the cause.
Round 2, Pick 38: OT Wyatt Milum (West Virginia)
For Maye to get the ball to McMillan or Higgins or whoever joins the fray at wide receiver, though, the Patriots need to be diligent in upgrading the offensive line this offseason. They were one of the worst in the trenches all year long, which should mean that they exhaust every possible avenue to get help up front. There's a chance that West Virginia's Wyatt Milum could go in the back of the first round but, if he doesn't, he's a steal for New England with the 38th pick.
Milum graded out as one of the best and most well-rounded blockers in college football this past season, allowing no sacks and only six hurries across 706 snaps for the Mountaineers. He was dominant at setting the edge in the passing game to keep his quarterback clean but was equally effective as a run-blocker as well. Some question his arm length at tackle but I don't see that as a concern, though he could move into guard if necessary.
Furthermore, Milum logged plenty of reps at both left and right tackle. With his ability and versatility, he's a perfect blend for what the Patriots need to give the offensive line a dramatic and immediate face lift.
Round 3, Pick 69: OG Tyler Booker (Alabama)
One offensive lineman isn't enough, so we're just going to double down later on Day 2 in this projection and grab a highly experienced mauler out of Alabama in Tyler Booker. While the numbers for Booker in the run game, the film shows a strong, good mover on the interior of the offensive line that can grade the road in the run game. However, he made great strides this past season as a pass blocker.
What often gets overlooked when constructing an offensive line, especially to the degree that the Patriots have to this offseason, is finding quality players who are also tone-setters. That's something that Booker absolutely brings in his game with a mean strength that shows up consistently on the film from his time in Tuscaloosa. It looks like finishing a block with his man in the dirt is perhaps his greatest joy in life.
Pairing Milum and Booker together would go a long way in helping the Patriots quickly build a wall to protect Maye.
Round 3, Pick 77 (via ATL): RB Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss)
It's become clear in recent years that the Patriots simply don't have their long-term solution at running back on the roster right now. Rhamondre Stevenson hasn't become the reliable workhorse he once showed flashes of and the rest of the depth chart has been populated by what should only be ancillary pieces in the rushing attack. But add Quinshon Judkins to that mix and we're cooking with gas then.
In two years at Ole Miss, Judkins totaled 31 touchdowns and more than 2,800 yards. He then transferred to Ohio State and, fresh off winning a national championship, he paired with TreVeyon Henderson to take 193 carries for 1,060 yards and 14 scores, including three in the natty. He can run well in a variety of schemes with his blend of physicality, vision, and balance. While he might not be a burner, he has more than enough speed to also boast explosive ability as well.
Throw in the fact that Judkins is well-versed as a pass-catcher, he's another weapon to add to this offense while also helping alleviate pressure on Maye as a security valve for McDaniels to utilize.