NFL Mock Draft: 3-round Raiders 2025 projection if they don't fire Antonio Pierce
It looks like Antonio Pierce will return to the Las Vegas Raiders' sideline for another season despite the team's struggles this season. No matter what happens with his future, it's a certainty that Las Vegas will have the No. 6 overall selection in this year's NFL Draft. The franchise's roster needs will not change drastically based on the identity of their coach.
Of course, Las Vegas needs to get value out of more than one pick. Their roster desperately needs an infusion of young talent if they want to become competitive in the AFC West. The team would love to find a quarterback to build around in this draft but they may be forced to make a trade for a veteran or sign a free agent instead.
Elsewhere, the Raiders need to find reinforcements at cornerback, running back and edge rusher. The team has a lot of holes to fill but here's how they can get off to a good start in rounds 1-3 of this year's draft.
Round 1, Pick 6: WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
Anyone who suits up at quarterback for the Raiders next season is going to need a better cast of wide receivers to leverage in the passing game. Adding arguably the top-rated wideout in this year's draft class would be a solid step forward for Las Vegas.
Tetairoa McMillan is the classic big-bodied wideout who can leverage his size to make big plays down the field. What differentiates him from other receivers of his body type is that he can also create explosive plays with his ability to produce yards after the catch. He's a No. 1 NFL wide receiver waiting to happen.
There's a chance McMillan will be off the board by the time Las Vegas goes on the clock at No. 6 but he is a layup selection for GM Tom Telesco and the front office if he slides to their spot in Round 1. He is not the quarterback they'd like to take in a perfect world, but he will elevate their offense in a big way as a rookie.
Round 2, Pick 37: CB Darien Porter (Iowa State)
This mock has the Raiders improving their passing game in the first round and circling back to improve their pass defense in Round 2. Former Iowa State standout Darien Porter can give their defense a much-needed upgrade at the cornerback position.
Porter has elite speed and long arms which make him an ideal fit at outside corner at the NFL level. He has not played a ton of football so his technique is going to need work. Porter will endure some growing pains as a rookie but has the upside to blossom into an above-average starter after he gets a little experience on the job.
Porter's draft stock may get dinged a bit due to his inability to play in the slot, but Las Vegas needs a true outside guy to help solidify their secondary. His athleticism will help them match up with elite quarterbacks right away.
Round 3, Pick 68: RB Cam Skattebo (Arizona State)
Cam Skattebo has become a cult hero after his performance against Texas in the College Football Playoff but he was already on the radar of plenty of NFL teams. Drafting him would give the Raiders the sort of physicality they've lacked since letting Josh Jacobs depart in free agency.
The former Sun Devils star does not have the elite speed to produce a ton of explosive plays which is why he should still be available in Round 3. What Skattebo can do is keep the chains moving with his ability to break tackles on a frequent basis. He can rack up five-to-seven-yard carries for Las Vegas next season.
Skattebo also has more versatility than he's given credit for in the passing game. He isn't going to threaten opposing secondaries over the top, but he can be a nice safety valve for his quarterback out in the flat. Nabbing him in the third round would be nice value.
Round 3, Pick 73: DE Tyler Baron (Miami)
The Raiders have two third-rounders to work with in this draft which will permit them to fill another hole with a premium pick. Selecting Tyler Baron will give them another edge-rusher to insert in their rotation next season.
At this stage of his career, Baron will be best utilized as a speed rusher on the edge. He plays with a high motor and has good speed on the perimeter. Throw in a healthy array of pass-rushing moves and it's easy to envision him racking up a few sacks as a rookie.
Baron lacks the size and power necessary to set the edge but he could add good weight as his pro career rolls along. He's not a complete defensive end but his pass-rushing ability makes him a nice value for the Raiders in Round 3.