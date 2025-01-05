NFL Mock Draft: Updated draft order after Week 18 and who Top 10 could select
There were plenty of NFL fans who noted that Week 18 didn't have a ton of playoff implications. Yes, the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions were playing on Sunday Night Football for the NFC North title while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons were deciding the NFC South. There were also wild card implications in the AFC. But there was far more to be decided in terms of the 2025 NFL Draft order.
After losing handily on Saturday night to the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns were still alive to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but eliminated the New York Giants from that contention. But the Browns' plight would all depend on the results of the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots.
This is all to say that the results in Week 18 would got a long way in determining how the start of the 2025 NFL Draft would go down. And the Patriots made sure to fully shake things up with their regular-season finale. But let's check in on the updated 2025 NFL Draft order and then run through a mock draft projection for the Top 10 picks to see how things stand.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 18
- Tennessee Titans (3-14)
- Cleveland Browns (3-14)
- New York Giants (3-14)
- New England Patriots (4-13)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)
- New York Jets (4-12)
- Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)
- Carolina Panthers (5-12)
- New Orleans Saints (5-12)
- Chicago Bears (5-12)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-10)
- Dallas Cowboys (7-10)
- Arizona Cardinals (7-9)
- Indianapolis Colts (8-9)
- Atlanta Falcons (8-9)
- Miami Dolphins (8-8)
- Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
- Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
- Denver Broncos (9-7)
- Houston Texans (10-7)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)
- Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
- Green Bay Packers (11-6)
- Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)
- Washington Commanders (12-5)
- Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
- Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
- Buffalo Bills (13-4)
- Minnesota Vikings (14-2)
- Detroit Lions (14-2)
- Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)
New England winning against a Buffalo Bills team resting its starters — except for one play from Josh Allen — threw the top of the draft order into a bit of disarray. The Titans took care of their own business in the form of "tanking" with a loss to the Texans, which puts Tennessee in position to select the quarterback of their choosing.
Meanwhile, the Browns improved to the No. 2 overall pick, which is another spot for a quarterback. But the Giants are the ones left out in the cold a bit. Most prognosticators see this as a two-QB draft at the top of the big board, so the quarterback-needy G-Men will likely have no real path to get their guy in the draft and would likely be better off examining free agency or waiting for a Day 2 pick.
As for the Patriots, they are still in a fine position, albeit one that's less advantageous as they could've looked to trade for a king's ransom if they held onto the No. 1 overall pick. Alas, that wasn't meant to be and you have to credit the team for going out there and showing effort. Tanking is in quotations above because it's hard to ask players to not go out and try and, to New England's credit, they did start Joe Milton instead of Drake Maye.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order
Team
NFL Mock Draft Projection
1. Tennessee Titans
QB Cam Ward (Miami)
2. Cleveland Browns
QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
3. New York Giants
WR/KR Travis Hunter (Colorado)
4. New England Patriots
OT Will Campbell (LSU)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
DT Mason Graham (Michigan)
6. New York Jets
EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
CB Will Johnson (Michigan)
8. Carolina Panthers
WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
9. New Orleans Saints
EDGE Jalon Walker (Georgia)
10. Chicago Bears
OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)
The Titans, as mentioned, were the big winners of the Week 18 results by earning the top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft order. They now have their pick of a Will Levis replacement and that pick should be Cam Ward. I'm actually a fan of Shedeur Sanders, who goes to the Browns in this mock draft projection, but the upside of Ward with his physical tools and mobility far surpasses what Sanders could offer. It would be a great fresh start for the Titans to build around. Cleveland then gets the same with Coach Prime's son.
Without a viable quarterback option for the Giants, they take the best overall player in the 2025 draft, Travis Hunter. While there is a more dire need in New York for a top-tier cornerback, which the two-way Colorado star could absolutely be, the prospect of pairing a veteran quarterback or a second-round QB with Hunter and Malik Nabers at receiver is definitely hard to pass up. As for the Patriots after dropping to No. 4, it was a decision between protecting Drake Maye with Will Campbell or getting him a weapon in Tetairoa McMillan. I much prefer the free agent receiver class, though, so Campbell was the pick.
Is Jacksonville's biggest need defensive tackle? Absolutely not. But the Jaguars need a game-changer on defense and putting the uber-impressive Michigan product Mason Graham inside of Travon Walker could be something special. Speaking of special, that's the type of player the Jets will get in Abdul Carter. New York faces a lot of uncertainty this offseason thanks to Aaron Rodgers, but they could rest assured in getting a franchise-caliber edge rusher.
To round out the Top 10, another team in the Raiders that needs a quarterback is left out in the cold but they take their medicine to improve the secondary with a stud, Will Johnson. That leaves the Panthers a falling McMillan to give Bryce Young an elite weapon, despite falling in the draft order with their Week 18 win. New Orleans gets an explosive edge rusher they've long needed in Jalon Walker for the Saints defense, while the Bears round things out in predictable fashion, addressing the offensive line woes by taking Kelvin Banks Jr.