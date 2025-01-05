Falcons playoff scenarios: How Atlanta can clinch a playoff berth and who they'll play next
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Falcons are well within reach of a postseason spot despite losing their Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders. The Falcons loss opened the door for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which will win the NFC South should they secure victory against the New Orleans Saints.
The Falcons, meanwhile, play the Carolina Panthers in the same window. The Falcons do not control their own destiny, which is a tough realization to come to. The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins this offseason and drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round. Surely, one of those quarterbacks would work out. Cousins struggled towards the tail end of the season, which is why Penix Jr. started the final three games. Penix Jr. has played well as of this writing, but a win over the Panthers would put the icing on said cake.
How Atlanta Falcons could make the NFL playoffs and who they would face
The Falcons can make the NFL playoffs with a win over the Panthers and a Buccaneers loss to the New Orleans Saints. It's a huge ask, but well within reach for a Falcons team that has competed all season long. Atlanta added a new head coach this season in Raheem Morris, as well as key players on the defensive side of the ball. By no means are the Falcons a complete team, but hosting a playoff game would go a long way in cementing Penix Jr. as the long-term answer in Atlanta.
If the Falcons do make the postseason they are almost guaranteed to host one of the Lions or Vikings. Minnesota and Detroit face off on Sunday Night Football for the NFC North title. The NFL Playoff seeding is incredibly flawed, as both the Vikings and Lions are set to finish the season with 14-plus wins, but the way the scenarios are currently set up has one of Detroit or Minnesota traveling to the NFC South winner.
The Lions and Vikings are formidable opponents, but hosting a postseason game in the first year of the Penix Jr. era has to be considered a win by Falcons fans, period.