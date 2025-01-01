NFL mock draft: Steelers 3-round mock projection if local star QB product reconsiders
Penn State fans and Steelers fans will both be watching Drew Allar closely as the College Football Playoff rumbles forward. The talented signal-caller has publicly expressed his desire to return to college next year but certain NFL scouts believe he'll change his mind prior to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Dane Brugler of the Athletic insists that plenty of NFL GMs are still keeping their eyes on Allar. His draft stock could be heavily impacted by just how far the Nittany Lions advance in the CFP. A deep run for Penn State could catapult their quarterback into the first round conversation.
The Steelers are one NFL franchise that will certainly check in on Allar. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both headed to free agency and there's no guarantee either quarterback will return to Pittsburgh next year. That reality could tempt GM Omar Khan to press reset at the game's most important position.
Here's how the Steelers' first three draft picks could play out if Allar decides he's ready to take his talents to the NFL.
Steelers mock draft Round 1 pick: Drew Allar
Pittsburgh is currently slotted to receive the No. 25 overall pick in the draft. That is higher than Allar is projected to go at the moment but he likely won't come out if he isn't in the mix to become a first-round pick. From the Steelers' perspective, landing a potential starting quarterback late in the first round represents a major win.
Allar won't just appeal to the Steelers based on the proximity of his college ball. He is a big, 6-foot-5 passer who has the arm strength to play well in all weather conditions. His completion percentage isn't quite as high as Pittsburgh officials would like to see but he does an excellent job of protecting the football.
His ability to get outside the pocket and make plays from different arm angles should also appeal strongly to Arthur Smith and the Steelers' offensive staff. No one would call Allar an electric athlete but he has more speed than opponents believe at first glance.
Pittsburgh might want to acquire a bridge quarterback to help ease Allar's transition to the pros but he would be a nice acquisition for them at the tail end of Round 1. He does not qualify as a can't miss prospect but he has nice upside for this modest draft position.
Steelers mock draft Round 2 pick: Tre Harris
George Pickens has the talent to be a No. 1 wide receiver even if is erratic behavior might wear on head coach Mike Tomlin. No matter what, the Steelers' wide receiver room needs more talent around Pickens if this offense is going to take a step forward.
Nabbing Tre Harris in Round 2 would give the Steelers' offense another big-bodied wideout to deploy on the other side of the formation. There are some similarities to Harris' and Pickens' games that could prove problematic for opposing defenses. Both have the ability to go up and grab the ball at its highest point.
Harris also possesses the quickness needed to move inside to the slot on certain route combinations. He may not have elite run after the catch ability but he can keep the chains moving with his work on intermediate routes on the inside.
Harris might go off the board before Pittsburgh gets to make its second round selection but he would be a great fit for what they need at receiver. The former Ole Miss star would also help ease Allar's transition to the pro game.
Steelers mock draft Round 3 pick: Denzel Burke
Joey Porter Jr. has struggled mightily to be Pittsburgh's top cornerback this season. It's far too early to give up on the former Penn State standout but the team needs to add more options at cornerback in this year's draft.
Ohio State standout Denzel Burke is a mid-round prospect who fits the mold of what the Steelers look for in their defensive backs. He stands out with his ability to neutralize wide receivers with his press coverage ability at the line of scrimmage. Burke lacks the long-range speed to hold up against elite receivers without safety help but that's not something the Steelers will ask from a third-round pick.
Burke's biggest skill might be the ability to track the football in space. He is the sort of defensive back who projects to be able to create turnovers at the next level. Pittsburgh will need their defense to give their offense some short fields to work with in 2025. Landing a corner with legitimate ball skills in Round 3 could help them do just that.