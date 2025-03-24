NFL Mock Draft: Steelers 4-round 2025 projection after free agency first wave

A clear vision of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft strategy is sharpening into focus. For months wide receiver was the top priority of their front office. The past two weeks have demonstrated the volatility of the draft evaluation window. Free agency and the DK Metcalf trade shifted their first-round needs and cost them a second-rounder. By all indications, the Steelers will address the gaps atop their depth chart during draft weekend. Defensive tackle is thought to be the position Pittsburgh’s front office is honing in on. However, a potential spoiler could be over the horizon.

Each of these first three mock draft picks is the ideal pick within the realm of possibilities. The Steelers are short a second-rounder thanks to Metcalf, so we'll include the projection for their fourth-round pick. to get an understanding of where Pittsburgh's pre-draft focus is.

Round 1 - Jaxson Dart

Defensive tackle is a major need for Pittsburgh, but addressing their shallow quarterback depth is a more immediate concern. Just in case Aaron Rodgers is a flop, Dart allows the Steelers to chart a path forward with a 6-foot-2, 225-pound All-SEC performer who checks off all the physical talent check marks without Jalen Milroe’s processing issues. If it turns out half as well as Jordan Love has in Green Bay, Pittsburgh would be ecstatic.

During his final season at Ole Miss, Dart threw for nearly 2,300 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions, leading the Rebels to a 10-3 record and nearly to a 12-team playoff berth. Unlike Kenny Pickett in 2021, Dart is no one-hit Akili Smith-caliber wonder. He's produced for three years at Ole Miss before developmentally peaking as a senior.

In addition to having a big arm, Dart is also nimble on his feet, rushing for more than 1,500 yards in three seasons at Ole Miss. Dart's stock is beginning to lift off. At the beginning of the draft evaluation period, Dart was speculated to go on the second day. However, he’s established himself as the third quarterback in the 2025 hierarchy and the strength of the quarterback class makes it more likely that he falls off the board on the first night.

Round 3 - Cam Skattebo

Arizona State’s Skattebo is tackle-repellent. His 102 missed tackles last season were the second-most in FBS behind Ashton Jeanty. In the Big 12 championship, Skattebo put himself on the map with an NFL audition for the ages by running through tacklers like a contemporary Marshawn Lynch.

In total, he rushed for 2,3000 total yards, 24 touchdowns as a senior, and is one of the angriest runners to emerge from the college ranks in years. Skattabo shied away from running the 40 at the draft combine for a good reason. There are concerns he’d run a 4.5 or worse. The lack of acceleration may be what drops him to the third round. However, what he lacks in sprinting speed, he makes up for in compact strength and contact balance.

Round 4 - Omarr Norman-Lott

The fourth round was good for the Steelers a year ago when they selected outstanding guard Mason McCormick. Norman-Lott was a rotational interior lineman at Tennessee and never started, but displayed impressive pass-rushing capabilities. Lott checks in at 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds. However, his 18.9 percent pass rush rate, 10 sacks, and penchant for pressuring quarterbacks make him an ideal third-day prospect for Pittsburgh. Last season, in limited snaps Norman-Lott notched 27 pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

While questions persist about his ability to handle a heavy workload, the Steelers have time to ease him in behind Cam Heyward and Keannu Benton. After spending the 2025 season learning from the likes of Cam Heyward, Norman-Lott's pass-rushing potential is limitless.