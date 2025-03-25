NFL Mock Draft: Titans 3-round 2025 projection after free agency first wave

The Tennessee Titans hold the keys to the 2025 NFL Draft since they own the No. 1 overall picks. That puts the franchise in prime position to select a new quarterback to serve as the face of their franchise.

Of course, the Titans need more than just a new quarterback to get back into playoff contention. They desperately need to upgrade their options at edge rusher after letting Harold Landry go. Their linebacking corps could also use an infusion of talent. Finally, a wide receiver to pair with their new signal-caller could help boost their offense.

Unfortunately for Tennessee, they only have two picks in the first three rounds to work with. That means they have to hit on their first and second-round selections to get things headed in the right direction. Here's a mock that permits the Titans to do just that.

Titans mock draft Round 1 pick: Cam Ward

All signs point to the Titans zeroing in on Ward as their No. 1 pick. That makes perfect sense. He's the consensus No. 1 quarterback in this year's draft class and Tennessee has a profound need at the game's most important position.

Ward can unlock a lot of things for the team's offense. He's got elite arm strength and good mobility outside the pocket. It might take him to be an efficient quarterback but his ability to make plays off schedule will immediately raise the floor of the Tennessee offense.

The counterargument to taking Ward is that the Titans have too many other needs to fill before going all-in on a quarterback. Trading back from the No. 1 overall pick could help Tennessee add more picks in the first three rounds. That would be particularly important for the franchise considering they currently lack a third-round selection.

The Titans are going to pick Ward unless they are blown away with a trade offer in the next few weeks. The odds are against him inspiring him that kind of draft haul. Right or wrong, Ward is going to be the most important player in Tennessee's latest rebuild.

Titans mock draft Round 2 pick: Landon Jackson

The Titans are going to be primed and ready to scoop up any explosive edge rusher that unexpectedly falls out of Round 1. If no speed rusher of that ilk is available to them at No. 35, they'd do well to nab Landon Jackson.

He is more of a power rusher than speed guy, but his 4.68 40-yard dash at the combine is a good number for a prospect who checks in at 6-foot-6. Throw in his vertical jump that eclipsed 40 inches and it's easy to see how he can be impactful at the next level.

Jackson will need to add weight and refine his technique if he wants to become a quality pass-rusher but he possesses the athletic traits required to make that transition. It might take him half of a season to really be a quality starter for the Titans but they are a franchise that should be willing to exercise patience.

Tennessee needs to roll the dice on talent over production in Round 2 and drafting Jackson represents a good gamble for a team that needs to unearth difference-makers in this year's draft class.