NFL Mock Draft: Updated draft order after Week 16 and who Top 10 could select
The postseason is a distant dream for many NFL teams when we're entering the final three weeks of the regular season. For as many playoff contenders as we're still eyeing as they battle for seeding, there are more teams that have their vision fixed on the 2025 NFL Draft and how they can build their roster for the future this offseason.
When you look at teams like the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns and consider the abysmal quarterback situations they've found themselves in, the draft has been in the forefront for an exceptionally long time this season. Others, however, like the Chicago Bears and New York Jets didn't expect to be in this spot when the year began, but here they are, almost surely picking in the Top 10 of the 2025 draft.
Speaking of that Top 10, the 2025 NFL Draft order is getting clearer as the end of the season nears, which includes some of the high-implication results we saw in Week 16. So let's take a look at the updated draft order before we also project even further forward with a look at an NFL Mock Draft to see which prospects could be the first off of the board come late April based on which teams are picking early in the first round.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 16
- New York Giants (2-13)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-12)
- Tennessee Titans (3-12)
- Cleveland Browns (3-12)
- New England Patriots (3-11)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11)
- Carolina Panthers (4-11)
- New York Jets (4-11)
- Chicago Bears (4-11)
- New Orleans Saints (5-9)
- Miami Dolphins (6-8)
- Dallas Cowboys (6-8)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-8)
- Indianapolis Colts (7-8)
- Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)
- Arizona Cardinals (7-8)
- Atlanta Falcons (8-7)
- Seattle Seahawks (8-6)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)
- Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)
- Houston Texans (9-6)
- Denver Broncos (9-6)
- Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
- Washington Commanders (10-5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)
- Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
- Green Bay Packers (10-4)
- Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)
- Buffalo Bills (11-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (12-2)
- Detroit Lions (13-2)
- Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)
One of the big results for the top of the 2025 draft order in Week 16 was the Carolina Panthers knocking off the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. That win not only pushes the Panthers out of a Top 5 pick in the draft but also puts a nail in the coffin for the Cardinals in terms of their playoff hopes. Arizona will now all but be locked into a Top 18 pick in the draft. And for Carolina, while getting a less valuable draft pick isn't good, the move down in the order is indicative of the much-improved vibes around this team down the stretch.
It was also not too long ago that the Cincinnati Bengals were flirting with a Top 10 pick in the draft in the midst of what felt like a disastrous season. But with a win that keeps the rival Cleveland Browns picking inside the Top 5, Cincinnati is keeping their own playoff chances alive and moving further back in the first round order.
Where there weren't any changes, though, were at the top of the draft. The New York Giants, back to starting Drew Lock in Week 16, saw more of the same. The G-Men have been abysmal and Michael Penix Jr. made that worse in his first start for the Atlanta Falcons with a thorough drubbing of New York. They'll have their pick of the litter at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, even as the Las Vegas Raiders continue to stay neck-and-neck in terms of futility.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order
Team
NFL Mock Draft Projection
1. New York Giants
QB Cam Ward (Miami)
2. Las Vegas Raiders
QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
3. Tennessee Titans
WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)
4. Cleveland Browns
OT Will Campbell (LSU)
5. New England Patriots
WR Tetarioa McMillan (Arizona)
6. Jacksonville Jaguars
CB Will Johnson (Michigan)
7. Carolina Panthers
EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)
8. New York Jets
DT Mason Graham (Michigan)
9. Chicago Bears
OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)
10. New Orleans Saints
EDGE Nic Scourton (Texas A&M)
Quarterbacks coming off the board at 1-2 if the Giants and Raiders hang in those spots is a near formality. The big question will continue to be the order that they come off of the board. Having said that, a report this week from Jeff Howe of The Athletic ($) indicated that Heisman finalist Cam Ward is the clear favorite to go off the board first. While Shedeur Sanders has the bigger name and more notoriety, he offers less of the rare physical tools that Ward does. So we have the Giants taking Ward with Sanders going to Vegas.
With the quarterback class being top-heavy and thin, we quickly move on from the position after Ward and Sanders with Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner, going to the Titans. There is a talent issue in Nashville and the super-athlete who plays both sides of the ball could fill either spot in Tennessee. That leaves the Browns to then take LSU tackle Will Campbell to replenish a failing offensive line before the Patriots get an elite weapon for Drake Maye in the form of the freaky Tetairoa McMillan.
Outside of the Top 5, Jacksonville has big need at cornerback and Will Johnson looks as sure as they come. That then gives the Panthers defense the elite potential playmaker they currently don't have with Abdul Carter out of Penn State, who looks like he could be an immediate double-digit sack threat as a rookie. The Jets would hope that Mason Graham and Quinnen Williams, meanwhile, would be among the most dominant interior duos in the league.
The Bears would be thanking their lucky stars to have the 2025 draft play out like this for them as they need a stud offensive tackle to help upgrade the offensive line in front of Caleb Williams. Kelvin Banks Jr. checks all of those boxes. New Orleans would then round out the Top 10 with a perfect replacement for Cam Jordan, Nic Scourton, who profiles as a quality pass-rusher who is equally stout against the run, just like the veteran Saints leader has been for the defense for so many years.