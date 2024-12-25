NFL gets coal for Christmas after forcing fans to watch Netflix: Best memes and tweets
By Mark Powell
The NFL took the money and ran when Netflix offered them over $100 million for the lone broadcast rights to two games on Christmas Day. Not only did Netflix secure two games, but both of the matchups involve playoff-eligible teams. Basically, Netflix hit the jackpot as they hope to make their imprint in live sports.
There was some worry among fans that the streaming service wouldn't be able to handle the audience size, especially for Chiefs-Steelers, two of the biggest fanbases in the sport. Netflix had trouble with the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight just a few weeks ago, and those buffering issues went viral for the wrong reasons.
While the broadcast has – for the most part – not run into problems on that end in the first half, fans aren't thrilled with small aspects of the coverage like the scorebug, announcers and even Mariah Carey. It's just further proof that Americans will always find something to complain about.
Netflix NFL broadcast gets blasted, including the scorebug
Honestly, we're not sure how anyone over 60 is watching this game without help from younger generations.
Ah, and now we have the scorebug complaints. You're so welcome for sharing these on your timeline.
It didn't help that the scorebug docked the Steelers a timeout for...no real reason. Whoever is working the chyron is having a bad day.
There is a lot of money in live sports, and I can understand why Netflix is trying their hand in it. Heck, it's free advertising for some of their upcoming television shows and movies, which would otherwise cost them millions.
Whether the broadcast buffers or not, Netflix is in a no-win situation. Subscribers won't be happy with watching commercials, while NFL fans just want an easy way to see the game without paying extra for it. Unfortunately for both sectors, Roger Goodell and the NFL is interested in one thing only – their wallets.